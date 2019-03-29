Suspect wounded in Grant County

Grant County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a person who exchanged gunfire with them Thursday afternoon in the Grapevine area, according to a release on the office's Facebook page.

Sheriff Ray Vance declined comment and did not answer questions about the incident Thursday night.

According to the release, deputies were dispatched at 2:42 p.m. after a report of an armed disturbance. When they arrived, they encountered gunfire and returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was wounded and transported to a hospital.

One person was killed and another wounded in the disturbance before the deputies arrived, the release said. No additional information was released on the two people.

The sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police are conducting a joint investigation, according to the news release.

