Sworn-statements measure advances

The state Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would require candidates for state and local offices to file sworn statements about their tax payment status and criminal history.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve Senate Bill 574 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton. The bill goes to the House.

Candidates for elected office would file statements on whether they had filed all applicable tax returns and statements for which they are responsible, both for the current and previous five reporting periods; whether they have an outstanding tax liabilities; whether they have payment plans and their statuses; and whether they are delinquent on any business taxes.

They also would have to sign sworn statements about whether they have ever been convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, forgery, a felony offense, abuse of office, tampering and a misdemeanor in which the finder of fact was required to find or the defendant to admit an act of deceit, fraud or false statement, including a misdemeanor offense related to the election process.

The documents would be filed when the candidates filed for office. Knowingly making a false statement would be a Class A misdemeanor and a misdemeanor related to the election process under Article 5, Section 9, of the Arkansas Constitution.

-- Michael R. Wickline

A Section on 03/29/2019