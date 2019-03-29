Texas execution halted by high court

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday night stopped the execution of a Texas inmate because the state refused his request to have a Buddhist spiritual adviser with him in the death chamber.

The court's decision contrasted with its actions last month when it allowed the execution of a Muslim prisoner in Alabama who was denied his request to have an imam with him at the time of his death.

The court's conservatives were criticized both by liberals and religious conservatives for that decision. They said the request came too late.

Texas officials had made the same argument about Patrick Murphy, who was part of a gang of escaped inmates who killed a suburban Dallas police officer during a Christmas Eve robbery more than 18 years ago.

But the Supreme Court's order Thursday night said Texas could not execute Murphy "unless the state permits Murphy's Buddhist spiritual advisor or another Buddhist reverend of the state's choosing to accompany Murphy in the execution chamber during the execution."

Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch said they would have let the execution proceed.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing only for himself, said Texas' policy was discriminatory.

He wrote that Christian and Muslim inmates in Texas can have a religious adviser either in the execution room or the adjacent viewing room, but that inmates of other religious denominations can have advisers present only in the viewing room.

"In my view, the Constitution prohibits such denominational discrimination."

That is the same argument Justice Elena Kagan made last month.

