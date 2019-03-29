Trump: No person alive aided Puerto Rico more

President Trump and Gov. Ricardo Rossell󠯦 Puerto Rico participate in a meeting in the Oval Office on Oct. 19, 2017. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

President Donald Trump hit back at criticism he hasn't done enough to help Puerto Rico recover from devastating 2017 hurricanes, accusing the island's government of mishandling disaster relief funds and praising his administration's efforts.

"Puerto Rico has been taken care of better by Donald Trump than by any living human being," Trump told reporters Thursday as he departed the White House for a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. "They don't know how to spend the money" and aren't doing so "wisely," he said.

Trump's comments come just days after he told Republican senators that Puerto Rico had received too much disaster aid compared with other states and has failed to use it properly. He made the remarks as Republicans and Democrats were negotiating the details of a disaster package.

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, and as Congress debates further assistance, its residents are at risk of losing food aid by the end of the month. Unlike U.S. states that have guaranteed nutrition assistance funding, Puerto Rico's program is run as a limited block grant. The additional funds provided in the wake of Maria are running out.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who has clashed with Trump over disaster aid and has complained that residents of the U.S. territory are treated like "second-class citizens," indicated Thursday that he's tired of being pushed around by the White House.

"If the bully gets close, I'll punch the bully in the mouth," Rossello told CNN. "It would be a mistake to confuse courtesy with courage."

Meanwhile, House lawmakers on Thursday were expected to unveil legislation to make Puerto Rico the 51st state in the nation, pushing to give the island equal voting and economic rights in the U.S. government.

The legislation, set to be introduced by Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., with the support of Rossello, comes as several Democratic presidential candidates have embraced calls to grant statehood to the island, which has been mired in economic stagnation as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

The bill is likely to spark a broader debate in both the states and Puerto Rico about the island's status as a U.S. territory. In Puerto Rico, supporters of statehood have for decades fought with those who believe the island should instead push for greater independence from the United States.

"You can see the island's colonial status is not working," Soto said in an interview. "It's time to end the 120-year injustice of Puerto Rico being a colony."

Soto's legislation is the first introduced in Congress that would automatically make Puerto Rico a state, rather than calling for additional statehood referendums on the island or only allow admission after certain conditions were met, according to a spokesman for the congressman.

It has little chance of being signed into law anytime soon, given that Republicans control the Senate and the White House and are expected to oppose the measure.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Stein of The Washington Post; and by Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News.

