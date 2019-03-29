Trustees approve UA plan to foster brewing know-how

A new certificate program in brewing science at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville received approval Thursday from trustees.

"It's obvious to me this is a growth industry nationally and here in Arkansas," said Wesley Stites, chairman of UA's chemistry and biochemistry department.

Data from the Brewers Association industry group state that 35 craft breweries in Arkansas provided an economic impact of about $406 million, numbers cited in the proposal presented to trustees -- along with potential for growth, as the per capita economic numbers rank the state 46th nationally, according to the industry data.

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved the program at a meeting Wednesday and Thursday in Hot Springs. A spokesman for UA said the program still requires approval from the state Department of Higher Education.

The certificate program will include an internship in a brewery and aims to provide graduates "with the ability to start in an entry-level brewer position," according to documents presented to trustees.

Stites said he expects the first students to enroll this fall in the interdisciplinary program.

"There really are not a lot of places that are yet doing this," Stites said, referring to training offered by colleges and universities, adding, "I'm hopeful we're catching the wave."

He referred to information provided by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, a nonprofit group that lists 13 degree and certificate programs nationally. None of the programs listed by the group are at Arkansas schools.

Stites said the certificate program will be open to current UA students and also new students not already enrolled at UA.

Steve Voorhies, UA spokesman, said non-UA students would be required to go through the undergraduate admissions process.

Jesse Core, founder and chairman of the board for Core Brewing & Distilling in Springdale, "was quite literally the guy who came up with the idea" for the program, Stites said.

"I think it's going to be a really good thing for the Arkansas brewing industry," Core said.

Core said he's been working on the idea for about five years, and has been working with about a dozen others at UA to get the program started.

"We want to help incubate as much talent as we can for this state," said Core.

Stites said Core is being appointed as an adjunct professor because he has hosted internships, but will not teach courses in the program. Stites said he wants other breweries to offer internships as well.

Stites said the program will feature two "capstone" courses focused on beer, along with other courses. Documents prepared for trustees list courses in biology, chemistry, engineering and food science as potential electives to round out the 15-credit-hour program.

"This is a natural extension of the sort of thing we were doing already," Stites said, noting that faculty members already have been teaching related courses on which the capstone classes are based.

Students under 21 will not be allowed to take courses directly related to brewing science, Stites said. But he said current students pursuing bachelor's degrees could fit in the requirements for the certificate program without delaying graduation.

Core said he hopes the program can attract students from across the state, and that brewers are looking to hire workers with knowledge of how beer is produced.

"I need guys that are ready to contribute right out of the gate," Core said.

Core said he wants the state's brewing industry to grow, and the program can help with that.

"We want the students to be able to come out and have a very solid foundation in brewing science so they can go to a brewery anywhere in the state or start their own brewery," Core said.

Metro on 03/29/2019