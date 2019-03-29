U.K. lawmakers vote 'No' on May's Brexit deal

Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters take part in the final leg of the "March to Leave" along the embankment in London, Friday, March 29, 2019. The protest march which started on March 16 in Sunderland, north east England, finishes on Friday March 29 in Parliament Square, London, on what was the original date for Brexit to happen before the recent extension. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — British lawmakers have rejected the government's divorce deal with the European Union for a third time, leaving the date and terms of the U.K.'s departure from the bloc uncertain.

The House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

It follows defeats by even wider margins in January and March, and leaves the government's blueprint for exiting the bloc in tatters.

Britain now has until April 12 to tell the EU what it plans to do next. It must either cancel Brexit, seek a longer delay or crash out of the bloc without a deal.

U.K. lawmakers plan to hold a series of votes Monday in an attempt to find a new plan.

