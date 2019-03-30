Arkansas State names Daniel women's coach

Arkansas State University has hired Jonesboro native Matt Daniel as its new women's basketball coach, the school announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

On March 14 ASU announced that it would not renew Brian Boyer's contract as head coach. ASU went 12-18 in 2018-19 and lost in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Boyer's 20th season.

Boyer, who went 333-287 in 20 seasons, had been ASU's coach since 1999 and was the longest tenured men's or women's basketball coach in school history.

"My obligation is to the girls in that locker room, and I truly believe Matt Daniel gives our girls the best opportunity to win championships and go to the NCAA Tournament," ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in the news release. "He will do a wonderful job representing our athletics department and the women's basketball program."

Daniel most recently coached Marshall in 2017, his fifth season as head coach at the school before he resigned.

In a news release announcing his resignation from Marshall, Daniel released a statement saying his wife, Jennifer, a dentist, was "offered an opportunity to return home to Arkansas that we couldn't pass up."

"I am so thankful to represent this community, this part of the state and most importantly this university," Daniel said.

"Ever since I was little, I have admired how great ambassadors [former coaches] Jerry Ann Winters, Jeff Mittie and Brian Boyer were for the university and this community," Daniel added. "I want to continue that tradition, while at the same time achieving things that have never been done before at Arkansas State."

Daniel has a career record of 143-135 in 9 total seasons, including 13-17 in 2016-17 with Marshall.

Daniel, who was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys player of the year in 1994 while playing for Jonesboro High, also led the University of Central Arkansas to three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2010-12.

In 2012, Daniel won a regular-season Southland Conference championship. He went 66-26 in his final three seasons with the Sugar Bears.

Daniel, who was at UCA for four seasons, was named the Southland's Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

Photo by Courtesy of Marshall University

Arkansas State hired Matt Daniel as its new women’s basketball coach on Friday. Daniel replaces Brian Boyer, whose contract was not renewed. Daniel coached at the University of Central Arkansas from 2008-12.

Sports on 03/30/2019