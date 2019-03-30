At the Post

DAY 37 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,250

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $478,601

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,869,532

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,348,133

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11 a.m. Gulfstream Park; 11:20 a.m. Aqueduct; 11:30 a.m. Laurel Park; 11:35 a.m. Tampa Bay; 2:25 p.m. Santa Anita; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate; 3:10 p.m. Hawthorne; 5:05 p.m. Penn National; 5:15 p.m. Turfway Park; 6 p.m. Charles Town; 6:25 p.m. Daytona Beach (greyhounds); 6:30 p.m. Derby Lane (greyhounds); 7:15 p.m. Sam Houston.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Ramon Vasquez and David Cohen each won two races.

Vazquez won the third race with Dance Proposal ($7.40, $3.40, $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11:39, and the fifth race with Crimson Creed ($19.20, $8.40, $5.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11:46.

Cohen won the second race with Stina ($3.80, $2.80, $2.10), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45:59, and the seventh race with Getoffmyback ($7.00, $4.60, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09:84.

INFIELD EVENTS CANCELLED

Infield events for today, including the Classic Car Show, have been cancelled because of impending wet weather. Live racing will continue as planned. First post is 1:05 p.m.

FINISH LINES

The track was rated fast for workouts Friday morning. ... Prepping for the $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap (Grade II) for older horses April 13, Rated R Superstar worked a half-mile in :47.80 Friday morning for co-owner/trainer Cipriano Contreras. Rated R Superstar won the $350,000 Essex Handicap March 16 in his last start. The Essex is the final major local prep for the Oaklawn Handicap. ... Cosmic Burst, winner of the $200,000 Honeybee Stakes (Grade III) for 3-year-old fillies last year at Oaklawn, worked 5 furlongs in :59.40 Friday morning for trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel, who said he hopes the daughter of Violence can make her 4-year-old debut before the meet ends May 4. ... Multiple Oaklawn allowance winner Warrior's Club worked 5 furlongs in :58.60 Friday morning for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas in advance of a scheduled title defense in the $250,000 Commonwealth Stakes (Grade III) April 6 at Keeneland. Warrior's Club, who breezed just after the track opened, galloped out 6 furlongs in 1:12.60. ... Apprentice jockey Javier Padron-Barcenas recorded his first Oaklawn victory aboard favored Serengeti ($6.60) in Thursday's fifth race. ... Coal Front, winner of the $500,000 Razorback Handicap (Grade III) for older horses Feb. 18 at Oaklawn, is entered in the $1.5 million Godolphin Mile today in the United Arab Emirates.

Information for this report was contributed by the Oaklawn media department.

Sports on 03/30/2019