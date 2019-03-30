Bill pitched for alternate sites for casino falls in House vote

FILE - A roulette wheel spins at Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., on August 23. Some Oklahoma casinos have been granted permission to install “ball and dice” games including roulette and craps.

Two River Valley counties that had been pitched as possible alternative sites for a new casino saw their chances sink Friday, as the House voted down legislation intended to expand gambling in the area.

The vote leaves Pope County, for now, as the only county in that area of the state eligible for one of the four licenses for a fully fledged casino, as approved by voters last year.

Whereas Pope County voters largely opposed the measure -- Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution -- voters in nearby Johnson County were largely supportive of the idea, said Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, who represents Johnson and part of Pope County.

Pilkington's legislation, House Bill 1563, would have tweaked the amendment to allow one of the four casino licenses to go either Pope, Johnson or Conway County, which also is in the area.

The other three licenses approved by voters are already earmarked for existing gambling venues in Crittenden and Garland counties and for a new operation in Jefferson County.

The bill failed by a vote of 47-22 in the 100-member House.

There has been recent debate about whether the Legislature can amend an initiated amendment like Amendment 100 through legislation. Article 5 of the state constitution says the Legislature can amend or repeal measures -- including constitutional amendments -- with a two-thirds vote. But a 1951 ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court rejects that idea.

While Pilkington said that HB1563 would prevent Pope County from being railroaded into having a casino, at least one lawmaker questioned why the process was not being opened up to other areas of the state.

"If there's to be a change, why shouldn't the rest of the counties where there are no casinos located, have the same opportunity as the ones you would define in the valley?" said Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock.

Pilkington said the voters who approved the gambling amendment did so with the expectation that one of the casinos would be located in the River Valley, and that his bill would not substantively change that.

"We're just helping to fulfill the amendment, which was to put a casino in the River Valley," Pilkington said. "These are the counties that have expressed interest, other counties in [the valley] did not express interest."

Pilkington's bill had drawn opposition from the Cherokee Nation, which operates 10 casinos in Oklahoma and had expressed interest in submitting a bid for a casino in Pope County.

Several lawmakers reported receiving texts raising concerns about the constitutionality of the Legislature changing an amendment. The texts came from a lobbyist for the Cherokee Nation. The Cherokees, based in Oklahoma, have not commented publicly on the bill.

Other groups that have expressed interest in a potential Pope County casino include Gulfside Casino Partnership, based in Mississippi, and Warner Gaming, based in Las Vegas.

Following the vote on Friday, Pilkington said that his proposal to expand gambling possibilities to Johnson and Conway counties was effectively dead. Lawmakers are only planning to meet in session for another two weeks.

Local officials in Pope County have been unwilling to offer their support so far for casino interests looking to apply for a license in Pope County. The outgoing county judge, however, had written a letter in support of Gulfside Casino Partnership.

Pilkington said that without options in other counties, there would likely be a lawsuit by casino interests to force one of the licenses to be awarded in Pope County.

"We'll see how the courts shake it all out," Pilkington said.

