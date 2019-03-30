Bill to help Arkansas school districts regain local control blocked

A Senate committee rejected on Friday legislation that would make it easier for Little Rock to regain local control of its public school district.

Senate Bill 553 by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, doesn't mention Little Rock School District by name, but it would expand the options available to the state after taking over a school district because of fiscal or academic distress.

Current state law requires the state Board of Education to either annex, consolidate or reconstitute a public school district within five years of taking it over.

Bond's proposal would give the board those same three options, but it would also require a return to local control if after five years the district meets any of the following qualifications:

• Demonstrated "substantial improvement of the issues that caused" state takeover.

• Develops a plan of correction and makes demonstrable progress in resolving the issues that led to state takeover.

• The number of schools in a district in need of intensive state support increases while under state control.

"This is not just about Little Rock," Bond said. "Just from a fairness perspective, think if it was a school district in your Senate district."

State Education Commissioner Johnny Key spoke against the bill, saying it would negate the progress made under a 2017 law that allowed for clear communication to a state-controlled school district of the criteria that must be met to regain local control.

Key also said some of the provisions in the bill were subjective.

"Having a plan in and of itself is not an indication that you're solving the conditions that created the distress situation," Key said. "It creates ambiguity."

Bond noted that the Little Rock School District has been under state control for four and a half years, and the exit criteria was just developed in February.

"That's just not fair," he said. "Besides the taxation without representation."

The Little Rock district has been operating under state control -- without an elected school board and under the direction of the state education commissioner -- since January 2015.

The state Education Board's deadline for acting on the Little Rock district is January 2020.

As part of the exit criteria, the eight Little Rock schools that have F grades must improve achievement on April's ACT Aspire tests compared with the 2017 test scores.

The number of students scoring in the "close," "ready" and "exceeds" categories of achievement on the Aspire tests in math and English/language arts at each of those eight schools must also surpass the total number of students in the lowest, "in need of support," category.

In addition to Little Rock, the Lee County, Dollarway, Earle and Pine Bluff school districts are also operating under state control.

A Section on 03/30/2019