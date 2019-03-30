Bye Bye J favored in Purple Martin

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Park's young filly sprinters are getting their day.

Alex and Joanne Lieblong's recent acquisition Bye Bye J, an Arkansas-bred by Uncaptured, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite among nine 3-year-old fillies entered today in the $150,000 6-furlong Purple Martin Stakes, the feature of today's 10-race card at Oaklawn.

"The Lieblongs stepped up," Bye Bye J's trainer Ron Moquett said. "They want to have horses to run at Oaklawn, and this is an Arkansas-bred that has good ability. If Lieblong wants something, it's not hard to get him to jump on board."

Bye Bye J finished second in the Grade III $150,000 7-furlong Forward Gal Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla., on Feb. 2. The Lieblongs purchased the filly afterward and shipped her to Moquett's barn at Oaklawn, where she won a 6-furlong optional-claiming race March 14 in her first start against fellow Arkansas-bred fillies and mares.

A significant challenge might come from Klein Racing's Break Even, a daughter of Country Day and trained by Brad Cox. Break Even is listed at 3-1.

"This is the time of year where something really special can suddenly jump up," Moquett said. "Whether we're it or whether Brad Cox's horse is it, this is where 3-year-olds can really start to spread their wings and show you what they are. You wouldn't be surprised to see a really nice filly come out of this race."

At least one notable star on the rise will miss the Purple Martin. Raintree Starlet, winner of Oaklawn's $100,000 6 furlong Dixie Belle Stakes on Feb. 16, has not adequately recovered from a more significant effort three weeks later, her trainer Brian Williamson said.

On March 9, Raintree Starlet raced third, within 3 furlongs of the lead through 3/4 of a mile in the Grade III $200,000 1 1/16 mile Honeybee Stakes, but she fell back through the stretch to finish eighth in the field of nine, 29 lengths behind the winner Chocolate Kisses. It was Raintree Starlet's first route attempt after three consecutive sprint wins. Minutes after that effort, Williamson said he would consider the Purple Martin for her next start, but shortly thereafter, he said he could tell the Honeybee had drawn more deeply from Raintree Starlet's reserve than he first thought.

"After that last race, it just seemed like she needed a little more time," Williamson said. "She tried real hard in that race, and it seemed like she was knocked out just a bit. We're just going to wait and skip this one. It's a long year. She has a lot of potential and ability, and we don't want to just run her because she's going to be favored or one of the favorites."

"These horses aren't machines," Moquett said. "No matter what, you have to do what you think's best for your horse."

Purple Martin entrant Taylor's Spirit, Mark Norman's daughter of Algorithm and trained by Scott Gelner, is 15-1 on the morning line. Gelner said he would like to see a return to the promise Taylor's Spirit exhibited as a two year old when she won her first three starts last season.

"That's what we're hoping for," Gelner said. "She's going to have to step up her game, but she's coming into the race real good."

In her only Oaklawn start, Taylor's Spirit finished third of seven in the 1-mile, $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes on Feb. 2.

"We've tried to run her long, but really, 6 furlongs is probably her best distance," Gelner said. "This race has a good purse and good horses, so we can see where she's at."

Moquett said he hopes Bye Bye J is the one to emerge with upgraded star status.

"She's a professional," Moquett said. "She likes what she does, and we think there's room for developing."

