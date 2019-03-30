Police Beat

Child-porn charges filed after LR search

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after a search by authorities reportedly found child pornography or sexually explicit images of children, police said.

Little Rock officers, with the aid of the FBI, arrested Duff Campbell, 59, on 150 charges of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving children, the report said.

Investigators and FBI agents with a warrant searched Campbell's residence at 14209 Longtree Drive, according to the report.

Campbell was in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Motorist says gun aimed; woman held

A Solgohachia woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she pointed a black handgun at a driver on U.S. 67 near the Main Street exit in Jacksonville, according to a report.

Solgohachia is an unincorporated community in Conway County.

A driver on U.S. 67 called 911 to say that a woman in a Dodge pickup had pointed a gun at the vehicle, the report said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper stopped the truck the driver called about, found a gun on the front seat and arrested Rachel Robyn Kimbrough on charges of driving on a suspended license, not wearing a seat belt and two counts of aggravated assault, the report said.

Kimbrough was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening in lieu of a $4,500 bond, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 03/30/2019