Crews rebuild section of road after explosion

Crews reopened a U.S. highway Friday morning after a deadly explosion left a crater in the road earlier this week and killed the driver of a truck who officials said was hauling chemicals used in fertilizers.

Emergency crews evacuated a 1-mile area of U.S. 278 near Camden on Wednesday after a truck transporting ammonium nitrate -- a highly explosive and regulated material used in fertilizers -- caught fire and exploded.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reopened U.S. 278 on Friday, two days after the blast blew off the tops of nearby trees and tore a 15-foot-deep crater in the middle of the road.

Officials said Randall McDougal, 63, of Calion had walked back to his truck just before it exploded.

The blast could be heard for miles, and Camden Fire Chief Robert Medford said shortly after that it looked "like a bomb went off."

Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The highway 10 miles west of Camden had been closed since the explosion.

Road crews worked well into the evening, bringing in sand and laying new asphalt to replace the road surface that had been ripped away, highway spokesman Danny Straessle said.

Department data shows about 1,300 vehicles travel through the stretch, and traffic had been rerouted around the area while crews rebuilt the road.

"Our crews did an excellent job working until sunset two nights in a road," Straessle said.

State officials are investigating what caused the truck to catch fire.

McDougal was hauling the highly combustible chemical compound from El Dorado to Texarkana when he called 911 at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday to report a tire fire, according to Jason Dickenson, chief deputy with the Ouachita County sheriff's office. The tractor-trailer rig exploded just after 7 a.m.

McDougal called 911 after he noticed smoke coming from the truck and tried to extinguish the blaze himself, officials said. Witnesses said they saw McDougal near the truck before the explosion, Arkansas State Police said.

McDougal was hauling the load for Blann Tractor Co., which is headquartered in Hampton in Calhoun County.

State Desk on 03/30/2019