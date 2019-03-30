Freshmen lead Michigan State

MICHIGAN STATE 80, LSU 63

WASHINGTON -- Matt McQuaid could not believe LSU was giving Michigan State freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown so much room at the three-point line.

"They were like 3 or 4 feet off Gabe on that one three," McQuaid said. "I was like, 'Dang, do they know he can shoot?' "

Henry scored a career-best 20 and Brown had a career-high 15 as the second-seeded Spartans beat third-seeded LSU 80-63 on Friday night to move on to the NCAA Tournament's East Region final. Coach Tom Izzo's upperclassman-heavy team is one victory away from its first Final Four appearance since 2015 -- and the freshmen led the way.

"They were huge tonight in a lot of ways," senior point guard Cassius Winston said of Henry and Brown. "They won the game. They were confident, they trusted in their abilities, they took their shots that they were supposed to and they just stepped up in a big way.

Michigan State took it to LSU on the glass, outrebounding the Tigers 34-20. At halftime, Michigan State had as many offensive rebounds as LSU had total rebounds, at times making it look like 5-on-4 when the ball came off the rim.

"It was very frustrating," LSU big man Naz Reid said. "They wanted it more, and they got it."

It didn't bounce off the rim much for the Spartans early as they took advantage of an LSU defense that left them uncontested three-point shots. Michigan State had 5 threes in the first 10 minutes alone, and LSU never adjusted defensively.

Tremont Waters scored 10 points during a 13-0 LSU run spanning the end of the first half into the second to cut the deficit to four. Then Michigan State blew the game open again with three-pointers. The Spartans hit four of their first 5 three-point attempts out of halftime to pull away.

"That was kind of a shot in the foot because we knew they were capable of hitting those threes," Waters said.

Henry did his best Draymond Green impression as the do-it-all 6-foot-6 forward was all over the offensive end of the floor. He had 8 rebounds and 6 assists and was 9 of 14 from the floor.

"It was one of those nights where I just felt like the basket was huge," Henry said. "And I'm glad it was that way tonight."

Brown came in averaging 2 points a game and scored more than he had in his past 11 games combined. Brown had just five points in the Spartans' past 12 games but became a central figure against LSU.

"Gabe Brown -- he might've had a career, and by career I mean the whole season," Izzo said.

Winston went toe-to-toe with Waters and finished with 17 points as one of four Michigan State players in double figures.

Michigan State faces the winner of the matchup between overall top seed Duke and No. 4 seed Virginia Tech in the regional final Sunday. This is Michigan State's fifth Elite Eight appearance in the past 11 years and 10th under Izzo.

Michigan State big man Nick Ward said he expects to play Sunday after leaving in the second half with another left hand injury. Ward, who was playing with a brace on the hand after breaking it in February and missing five games, landed on it and said he was fine despite a deep bone bruise.

The loss plunges LSU into uncertainty given the corruption scandal that left Coach Will Wade suspended indefinitely for comments he reportedly made about his recruiting efforts on a phone call that was wiretapped as part of an FBI investigation. Wade, who had been replaced by interim coach Tony Benford, is expected to appear at a federal trial April 22.

It's unclear what ramifications the program will face. Freshman Javonte Smart, who was a surprise starter against Michigan State, is the player Wade was recorded as saying he'd "take care of." Meanwhile, Reid and Waters are candidates to enter the NBA Draft.

"We don't know what's going on," Waters said. "We're just going to keep doing what we've been doing, stay in the gym and pretty much talk to our families and see what the next step is."

EAST REGIONAL

DUKE 75, VIRGINIA TECH 73

WASHINGTON — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett had 18 and a career-high 11 assists, and Tre Jones added 22 points and 8 assists, helping No. 1 overall seed Duke avoid an NCAA Tournament upset and edge No. 4 seed Virginia Tech.

The Hokies had their chances in the closing seconds, the final one coming on an inbounds play with 1.1 seconds left. The ball went to Ahmed Hill as he jumped to the basket, but his attempt to tie it failed to fall.

Hill dropped to the court on his back as Williamson — fittingly — grabbed the basketball and smiled broadly. It was similar to the way two last-gasp shots went off the rim for Duke’s second-round opponent, Central Florida.

On Sunday, Duke (32-5) will take on No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

At a glance

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

SWEET 16

THURSDAY’S GAMES

West Region

At Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzaga 72, Florida State 58

Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44

South Region

At Louisville, Ky.

Purdue 99, Tennessee 94, OT

Virginia 53, Oregon 49

FRIDAY’S GAMES

East Region

At Washington, D.C.

Michigan State 80, LSU 63

Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73

Midwest Region

At Kansas City, Mo.

Auburn 97, North Carolina 80

Kentucky 62, Houston 58

ELITE 8

All times Central

TODAY’S GAMES

West Region

At Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzaga (33-3) vs. Texas Tech (29-6), 5:09 p.m.

South Region

At Louisville, Ky.

Purdue (26-9) vs. Virginia (32-3), 7:49 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

East Region

At Washington, D.C.

Michigan State (31-6) vs. Duke (32-5), 4:05 p.m.

Midwest Region

At Kansas City, Mo.

Auburn (29-9) vs. Kentucky (30-6), 1:20 p.m.

Photo by AP/ALEX BRANDON

LSU guard Skylar Mays has his shot blocked by Michigan State forward Nick Ward during the second half of Friday’s East Regional semifinal in Washington. The Spartans won 80-63.

Sports on 03/30/2019