Grant County shootout suspect named

The Grant County sheriff's office on Friday released the names of a suspect who opened fire on deputies during a rural armed disturbance, of an injured civilian and of a man found dead at the scene.

Phillip Reynolds, 51, faces two charges of attempted capital murder after he fired shots at deputies Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Ray Vance said in a news release.

Grant County deputies responded to a call at 2:42 p.m. about an armed disturbance near Grant County 213 and Grant County 19, the release said. When deputies arrived, they found 58-year-old Jerry Mauldin in a ditch, Vance said.

Deputies were providing first aid to Mauldin when Reynolds began firing toward officers, Vance said. A deputy moved Mauldin away from Reynolds, where an ambulance could safely take the injured man to a hospital, Vance said.

Asked whether both deputies took Mauldin away and then came back to confront Reynolds, Vance said, "It only takes one deputy to move someone. That's all I'm going to say about that."

Deputies later engaged Reynolds again and returned fire, injuring Reynolds, Vance said in the release.

Reynolds ran into the woods after being shot, and after a short standoff deputies took Reynolds into custody and transported him to a hospital for treatment, Vance said. The release does not specify which hospital, but it said Reynolds was airlifted away.

While searching the area, deputies found a second victim, 45-year-old Patrick Massey, who "had sustained fatal injuries prior to their arrival," the release said.

No deputies were injured, but some were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per department policy. Vance would not specify Friday afternoon how many deputies were involved in the incident or how many were placed on administrative leave.

Vance said Thursday evening that Arkansas State Police would conduct criminal and internal investigations into the incident.

For more than seven hours Thursday, state police agents, Arkansas Game and Fish officers and several Grant County sheriff's deputies blocked off the unmarked road in front of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

The church is situated in front of a T-shaped intersection of a gravel road, Grant County 227, and an asphalt road, Grant County 19. More than five hours after the initial call came in, residents were still sitting outside waiting to understand what happened.

Sometime after 9 p.m., more than six hours after the initial call, deputies began gathering up police tape and allowing cars to pass down Grant County 19 again. After a few minutes, some residents began wandering toward the collection of law enforcement officers still in the church's parking lot.

Some residents told the deputies or officers "thank you" and walked away. One woman stood and spoke with the sheriff for several minutes before getting in her truck, which had been parked at the church since before the shooting.

Far down the gravel road, deputies walked back-and-forth in front of several structures that were not visible from behind the crime scene tape.

Sometime after 10 p.m., Chief Deputy Pete Roberts, whom Vance asked to read a news release to a reporter, said many of the deputies had been on the scene for several hours.

"And they'll be out here for a lot longer," he said.

