Hendrix bars professor after child-porn arrest

A Hendrix College professor has been placed on administrative leave and barred from campus after being arrested this week on 150 child pornography charges, authorities said.

Little Rock officers, with the aid of the FBI, arrested Duff Campbell, 59, on 150 charges of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving children, an arrest report said.

Investigators and FBI agents with a warrant searched Campbell's residence at 14209 Longtree Drive, and found "numerous hard drives and a desktop computer" that contained the pornographic material, the report said.

According to Hendrix College's website, Campbell is a Massachusetts native who has been a mathematics professor in Conway since 2000. Campbell graduated from Boston University in 1997 with a doctorate and from Harvard College in 1989 with a bachelor's degree.

A media release from the university said a professor was immediately placed on administrative leave and barred from campus or any college-owned property after the college discovered the "seriousness of the charges." The release does not name the professor in question, but spokesman Amy Forbus confirmed Saturday that the professor is Campbell.

The release notes that the professor is also barred from any computer-aided access to the college.

"Our overriding priority is the safety and wellbeing of those on our campus and within our community," the statement said. "We will cooperate with authorities and take further action that may be warranted as additional information becomes known."

The statement said the university will make arrangements for any students whose class schedules will be affected by Campbell's absence.