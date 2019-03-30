Hill inducted along with his coaches, six others

Madre Hill was appreciative of not only being inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, but who he was going in with.

Hill's football coaches at Malvern High School and the University of Arkansas -- David Alpe and Houston Nutt, respectively -- also were inducted Friday night.

"How many times has that happened?" said Hill, a standout running back at Malvern and Arkansas. "You get to go in with your high school and your college coach. Coach Alpe had me first. With his guidance, it could have been a good or bad experience. But it was a great, wonderful time.

"Coach Nutt, one of the greatest coaches in college football. It goes unsaid what he's done for the University of Arkansas."

Alpe, Hill, Nutt and six other state sports figures were honored at the 61st annual Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet Friday night at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The inductees also included girls basketball coach Sherry White, football player Gary Adams, basketball player Jim King, tennis player Richard Akel, bull rider Denny Flynn and Jerry Jones, Jr., the Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief sales/marketing officer.

All but Hill were included in the Hall of Fame's group photo before the ceremony.

"Our small wonderful state has produced some of the greatest athletes in the world," emcee and Arkansas Razorbacks football and basketball play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Barrett said.

Nutt led the Razorbacks to three SEC West Division championships. He credited his players for him getting into the Hall of Fame.

"They'd go through a wall," Nutt said. "They gave every ounce of energy. I can hear Brandon Burlsworth on the sideline: 'How bad do you want it?' "

"It goes back to the coaches and the players."

Flynn, a Charleston native, began bull riding as a child. He said that the 1960s were a different time.

"We didn't have any cell phones or video games," said Flynn, 68, who was one of the world's top professional bull riders in the 1970s and 1980s. "We were bored, I guess."

Barrett noted the support Flynn had from his family and friends.

"I don't think we've had this many cowboy hats at an Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame ceremony," Barrett said.

Hill was inspired to play football when he watched Walter Payton play for the Chicago Bears in the 1980s.

"I said, 'Mom, I just saw the greatest player I [have] ever seen,' " Hill said. "I wanted to be just like him. She said, 'Baby, you will be.' With those powerful words, it took me on a wonderful journey with a bunch of wonderful guys."

Also, the Hall of Fame paid tribute to David McCollum, the longtime sports editor and reporter at the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway who died in 2018. McCollum was a member of the Hall of Fame's board for more than 30 years.

"David had a way to take control of the room," said Richard Johnson, the president of the Hall. "He did such a fabulous job. We're going to absolutely miss his contributions and the way he supported the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. He was an outstanding member."

Members of the 2019 induction class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame gather before Friday night’s induction ceremony at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Pictured are (from left) Denny Flynn, David Alpe, Houston Nutt, Jim King, Jerry Jones Jr., Sherry White, Richard Akel and Gary Adams. Not pictured is Madre Hill.

