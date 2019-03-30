Immigrant-tuition bill sent to Senate

A Senate panel on Friday recommended that the full Senate pass a bill that would offer in-state college tuition rates to foreign citizens in the U.S. legally.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, said House Bill 1684 would offer the reduced tuition rates for state colleges and universities to people in several groups, such as Asian children who came to the country with their parents who had work visas; those who are Marshallese; and those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children but are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

The legislation, which passed in the committee without dissent, would make the tuition benefits available to those who have lived in Arkansas for at least three years and graduated from an in-state high school or obtained a GED.

Currently, those students, Douglas said, must pay international tuition, which is sometimes triple the amount of in-state tuition.

Douglas said that many of those impacted by his bill haven't been granted permanent legal status or citizenship due to backlogs in the U.S. immigration system. Some of them, he added, have been in Arkansas since they were only a few months old.

The bill has already passed the House, and the Senate is the proposal's final legislative hurdle.

