Leader of SBA leaving her post

Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon speaks at a news briefing at the White House in October. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The head of the Small Business Administration, Linda McMahon, is stepping down from the role and will help President Donald Trump's re-election effort, he said Friday.

Trump announced McMahon's plans from his Palm Beach estate. Sitting next to the former wrestling executive and Republican donor, Trump said she had done an "outstanding" job and said she would "help us with the very important year and a half that we have coming up, the re-election."

"She's been one of our all-time favorites," the president told reporters. "Just so smooth. She has helped so many people in the world of small business."

In a statement announcing her resignation, McMahon said, "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve our country in this administration. The focus that we have put on supporting women entrepreneurship, veteran businesses and rural development has been particularly rewarding for me."

McMahon was tapped for the job by Trump in late 2016. She was confirmed by the Senate as agency administrator in February 2017, and was among Trump's original Cabinet members. She is one of only five women currently serving in the Trump Cabinet.

As administrator, McMahon earned the respect of some Democrats, who praised her for expanding loans to women and for working to improve the efficiency of the agency.

Her plans were first reported by Politico. A person familiar with her thinking who was not authorized to speak publicly said she was expected to join the Trump-supporting super political action committee America First Action.

In recent weeks, McMahon was thought to be a contender to replace Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, once Ross departs the government. One person familiar with McMahon's decision said she has wanted to return to the private sector.

Trump said he would make a new nomination to the agency role soon.

McMahon and her husband, Vince, founded and built World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., now a publicly traded sports entertainment company. She also poured $100 million of her fortune into two unsuccessful bids for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012.

McMahon first backed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for president. But she has known Trump for decades, and contributed $5 million to Trump's family charity, almost all of it in 2007. He participated in WWE events, including a 2007 "Battle of the Billionaires," during which Trump shaved Vince McMahon's head.

After Trump secured the Republican nomination, Linda McMahon became one of his most generous benefactors. Fundraising records show she gave $6 million to an outside group that aired supportive commercials and attack ads against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Small Business Administration, best known for the loans it makes and the disaster aid it provides to companies and entrepreneurs, is also tasked with monitoring government officials' compliance with contract laws.

McMahon was approached weeks ago as a possible official at the political action committee. She is able to raise money and is trusted by donors who want to know she is close to Trump, people familiar with the appointment said.

Information for this article was contributed by Catherine Lucey and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; by John Wagner, Josh Dawsey and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post; and by Michael D. Shear and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

