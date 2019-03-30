Panel in House backs measure on term limits

An Arkansas House committee on Friday advanced a proposed 2020 ballot measure that would limit lawmakers to serving 12 consecutive years and then allow them to serve again after they sit out four years.

In a voice vote with Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, dissenting, the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee recommended House approval of Senate Joint Resolution 15 by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale.

If approved by the House, the proposal would go back to the Senate for concurrence with a House amendment. The measure would then be placed on the November 2020 general election ballot. No action by the governor is required.

Under Amendment 94 to the Arkansas Constitution approved by voters in 2014, lawmakers are now limited to serving up to 16 years in the House or Senate or of combined service in both chambers. Senate terms are four years and House terms are two years. Senators who draw a two-year term after once-a-decade legislative redistricting are eligible to serve that term beyond the 16-year limit.

On March 14, the private Arkansas Term Limits ballot committee filed its own proposed constitutional amendment that would set the maximum at 10 years. That proposal is similar to the committee's last one that the Arkansas Supreme Court struck from the November 2018 ballot in October. To get its latest proposal on the 2020 ballot, the committee will have to collect more than 89,000 valid signatures of registered voters.

"I think this tries to strike a balance," said Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, who is the House sponsor of SJR15.

Limiting lawmakers to serving 12 consecutive years "takes away the power of incumbency," he said. "You sit out for four years and try to come back and run against whoever the current incumbent is at the time, you definitely don't have the advantage at that point in time.

"But it does not ... punish anyone who only had the challenge of having been elected and served before, so it allows for eligibility. Voters will still decide electability on a case-by-case basis," Dotson said.

McKenzie said she is uncomfortable with the proposal.

"I think we should learn something from 2014. It burned people, so I think we ought to bend over backwards that we are as clear and open about what we are doing as we can," McKenzie said. "I think we need to clean it up a little bit and then let the voters choose whichever [term-limits proposal] they like better."

But Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said, "I am voting for this not because I believe in term limits at all, but because I do believe that the people have been led by a subject that is very attractive to them.

"And before I got elected and before I knew as much as I know now, I was one of those people," he said.

"We all seem to agree the opposition and the people who are for it that there is not ample time for a citizen to stand in the voting booth and know all the details of a constitutional amendment that they are voting for, and I believe it is a threat to our form of government," he said. "I believe it is a threat to our democracy, for our republic, to have an advertising campaign over a subject matter that is very attractive. I think the reason this subject is attractive is because it allows you to reach into somebody else's district where you are not a voter and control who they can elect. That is and should be unconstitutional."

Under SJR15, state lawmakers elected after Jan. 1, 2021, would be limited to 12 consecutive years in the House, Senate or both. The two-year Senate term related to redistricting would be included in that total.

Also under the resolution, lawmakers now in office who serve 16 years (or 18 or 20 years because of Senate redistricting) would become eligible for subsequent service in the General Assembly but only once they are out of office for four years.

The latest Arkansas Term Limits proposal would limit lawmakers to three two-year House terms; no more than two four-year terms as a senator; or any term that if served would exceed 10 years in the General Assembly. The two-year redistricting term in the Senate would be used in calculating the 10-year limit. Service in the General Assembly on or after Jan. 1, 1993, would be included in the calculation.

A 10-year term limit for Arkansas lawmakers would be the nation's strictest. California and Oklahoma limit lawmakers to 12 years. Fifteen states, including Arkansas, have term limits for state lawmakers.

Arkansas lawmakers can refer up to three proposed constitutional amendments to voters in the 2020 general election.

They've approved one so far, House Joint Resolution 1018, by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, that would permanently extend the half-percent sales tax for highways. That tax was originally approved by voters in 2012 for a 10-year period.

Amendment 94, which was proposed by the Legislature, did more than change term limits.

The amendment also barred state lawmakers from accepting certain gifts, such as meals and drinks in one-on-one meetings, from lobbyists; prohibited direct corporate and union contributions to candidates; and extended the one-year waiting period to two years before former lawmakers can register as lobbyists for private clients.

Amendment 94 also created a citizens commission to set the salaries of state elected officials. The salaries were previously determined by the Legislature.

Before Amendment 94, lawmakers were limited to three two-year terms in the House and two four-year terms in the Senate under Amendment 73 approved by voters in 1992. The two-year term in the Senate served because of legislative redistricting didn't count against that limit. Amendment 73 was initiated by the people rather than proposed by the Legislature.

