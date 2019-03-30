Prison health workers guilty of sexual assault

Two women who were "contracted health providers" at an Arkansas prison have pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault of an inmate, which is a Class D felony.

Carol F. Johnson, 55, of Mountain Home, and Sarah M. Crawford, 44, of Golden, Colo., entered the negotiated pleas Wednesday, according to filings in Izard County Circuit Court.

Each woman was sentenced to three years' probation, fined $2,500 and must register as a sex offender.

According to court filings, Adam Hill, 40, sent a letter to the Arkansas Department of Correction on May 24, 2017, saying the women had sex with him while he was an inmate at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock in late 2016.

Hill was assigned as an infirmary porter at the time, according to a probable-cause affidavit from Dennis Simons, a special agent with the Arkansas State Police.

When interviewed by police, Johnson admitted to performing oral sex on Hill on his birthday and Crawford admitted to having intercourse with him, according to affidavits from Simons.

Under Arkansas Code Annotated 5-14-127, a person commits sexual assault in the fourth degree if the person "engages in sexual contact with another person who is not the actor's spouse, and the actor is employed with the Department of Correction, Department of Community Correction, Department of Human Services, or any city or county jail, and the victim is in the custody of the Department of Correction, Department of Community Correction, Department of Human Services, or a city or county jail."

Johnson and Crawford are no longer employed as contracted workers for the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Metro on 03/30/2019