Private-school deal gains in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A provision to increase funding by $2 million for Mississippi students with special education needs to attend private schools survived despite a last-ditch attempt to block it by opponents who claimed the move was sneaky and underhanded.

The dispute dominated the last day of the 2019 legislative session Friday. House members blocked the bill from advancing twice before enough members changed their votes to let it move forward. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant promises to sign the bill.

Opponents said including the added $2 million in a special project list in Senate Bill 3049 was a trick pulled by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and senators after representatives were assured funding wouldn’t be increased over the current $3 million. The anger was hottest in the House, where members had been assured on earlier bills that no such language was present.

Rep. Jay Hughes, an Oxford Democrat running for lieu-tenant governor, told House members that allowing the money to go through meant “it’s OK to tell all working people in this state that you don’t have a single penny for any more raises but you have $2 million in discretionary funds that you can just stick in some-where for a special donor.”

House Speaker Philip Gunn met with Republicans on Thursday after the $2 million became general knowledge and said the House Republican caucus voted not to overturn the deal. However, at times Friday, more than a dozen Republicans voted against the money.

Supporters sought more money, saying parents who want to use the program have been unable to because there wasn’t enough money.

“This $2 million is going to eliminate the current wait-list in the Education Scholarship Accounts and that’s import-ant,” Reeves said, adding that it would give some children a chance at a better education.

But House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett and others had opposed more money for the program, citing a report that raised questions about the program’s effectiveness and a renewal deadline next year.

Empower Mississippi, a group that promotes school choice and invested substantially in state elections in 2015, had lobbied heavily for the in-creased funding.