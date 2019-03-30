Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Northern Trail in the eighth

BEST BET Break Even in the ninth

LONG SHOT Trapped N My Mind in the 10th

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 107-339 (31.6 percent).

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $45,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

***CASHANOVA ships from Fair Grounds following consecutive second-place finishes. He was claimed by high percentage connections and drew a favorable two-turn post position. BETTER CHARGE IT is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time, and he appears to be the controlling speed. MAJESTIC DAY has been finishing well in local sprint races, and he is another landing in a maiden-claimer for the first time.

2 Cashanova;Lanerie;Cox;3-1

3 Better Charge It;Eramia;Von Hemel;4-1

6 Majestic Day;Elliott;Fires;9-2

1 Stock Chain;Court;Lukas;5-1

1a Good as Money;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-1

5 Ronamo;Hill;Catalano;8-1

9 Shell Fire;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

8 Giles;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

4 Kinetic Swagger;Loveberry;Robertson;12-1

7 Arguto;Lara;Zito;12-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***GREELEYS CHARM is a three-time winner at Oaklawn who is dropping in price following a determined victory, and trainer Karl Broberg has been hot over the past few weeks. STAY DETERMINED finished no worse than second in his last four races at Woodbine, and he has worked fast over this strip for high percentage trainer Norman McKnight. ZIMMERMAN has finished with plenty of energy in consecutive sprint races, and the pace figures contentious enough to set up his charge.

13 Greeleys Charm;McMahon;Broberg;5-2

1a Stay Determined;Lara;McKnight;3-1

2 Zimmerman;Bridgmohan;Mason;6-1

11 Karma Delight;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

3 Major Munnings;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

1 Zip 'n Sip;Cohen;Broberg;3-1

5 Justice for Themob;FDe La Cruz;Steele;10-1

6 Fusaichi Flame;McMahon;Caldwell;10-1

8 Minefield;Riquelme;Morse;12-1

10 Vacanza;Canchari;Cox;15-1

9 Allidoisdreamofyou;Elliott;Barkley;15-1

7 Mini Miles;Morales;Lauer;10-1

4 McQ;Richard;Petalino;20-1

12 Meetme At d'Street;Meche;Holthus;15-1

3 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**STORM STRIDE has recorded in-the-money finishes at Fair Grounds and Churchill. She possesses early speed and races for top connections for the first time. SKIP'S SONG finished fourth in a key race when returning from a long break, and she has encouraging workouts for new trainer Lynn Chleborad. SPECIAL TRIP battled for 6 furlongs before tiring in a useful route race, and she is dropping in class for a winning team.

5 Storm Stride;Cohen;Broberg;7-2

6 Skip's Song;Mojica;Chleborad;10-1

3 Special Trip;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-2

13 Nothinglefttogain;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

9 Ghosted;Borel;Moquett;10-1

12 Morning Belle;Rocco;Hobby;6-1

14 Paradise Reunion;Murray;Dison;15-1

11 Mia Promessa;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;8-1

7 Mary Jane's Double;Canchari;Milligan;12-1

4 Mia Angel S;Fuentes;Silva;12-1

10 Uptempo;Morales;Martin;20-1

8 True Allegiance;McMahon;Caldwell;20-1

1 Dream Nurse;Birzer;Smith;20-1

2 Kiss Me Lily;Richard;Hall;20-1

4 Purse $29,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***KAHRAMANI has finished first or second in six consecutive races, and he won his last race at this same condition and is proven at this extended distance. RED AGAIN had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when second best March 7. He is taking a slight drop and is the one to catch. BIGSHOT LACEWELL finished only a length behind the top selection two races back. He was a three-race winner in 2018 and may be overlooked.

1 Kahramani;Vazquez;Sharp;9-5

9 Red Again;Canchari;Shorter;3-1

2 Bigshot Lacewell;Quinonez;Frazee;6-1

7 Tonbo;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Yeowzer;Hernandez;Broberg;8-1

10 Two Stepping Groom;Morales;Guerrero;15-1

3 Baires Boy;Murray;Dison;10-1

6 Two Pair;Court;Swearingen;15-1

8 Camalus;Lara;Campbell;15-1

4 Sabbatarian;Riquelme;Haran;30-1

5 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

**BRUSH COUNTRY raced close to a fast pace before finishing fifth in a useful front-running route race, and he sprinted competitively as a 2-year-old at Churchill. RIBBON CANE finished with determination in a 1-length defeat March 17. He was claimed by sharp connections and will be no surprise. BIG TRIP has sandwiched two disappointing wet-track races around a strong third-place finish on a fast track, and horses claimed by Norman McKnight find the winner's circle at a high rate.

9 Brush Country;Vazquez;Van Meter;9-2

5 Ribbon Cane;McMahon;Broberg;5-2

3 Big Trip;Cohen;McKnight;3-1

1a Guitarzan;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

2 Midland;Rocco;Morse;5-1

6 Barrister Jade;Bridgmohan;Caldwell;12-1

4 Foxrun;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

8 Gowdy;Elliott;Holthus;10-1

7 Spect No Mercy;Borel;Lukas;15-1

1 Bob Lee Swagger;Roman;Chleborad;20-1

6 Purse $92,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**ADULATOR defeated better at Laurel and Saratoga in 2018, and the talented front-runner may be excused for his poor seasonal debut due to his dislike of wet tracks. SHUT THE BOX has not won a race since 2017, but he was stake-placed last season at Ellis and was getting to the winner in a good return to the races March 2. ON PATROL is moving up an allowance condition following a game victory, and the addition of blinkers has noticeably upped his game.

1 Adulator;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

5 Shut the Box;Lanerie;Ortiz;4-1

6 On Patrol;Thompson;Vance;3-1

8 Malibu Pro;Loveberry;Robertson;8-1

4 Fight On;Santana;O'Neill;9-2

3 Hollywood Critic;Mojica;Diodoro;8-1

7 Hello Holiday;Morales;Lauer;8-1

2 Charlie's Schiller;Meche;Ives;30-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**NIGHT OPS was a two-time runner-up last fall at Churchill, and he is back in with maidens following a one-paced effort in a graded stake at Fair Grounds. FLAT OUT BEAUTIFUL pressed an honest pace in an improved third-place route finish, and he is adding blinkers for top Louisiana trainer Al Stall Jr. JUSTICE OF WAR has shown good early speed in all three of his races, and the improving colt has the best of trainer-rider teams.

5 Night Ops;Hernandez;Cox;3-1

4 Flat Out Beautiful;Elliott;Stall;9-2

7 Justice of War;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

3 Speed App;Borel;Lukas;6-1

1 Napoleon's Empire;Bridgmohan;Amoss;6-1

6 Honoring Major;Hill;Fires;10-1

8 All About Will;Court;Asmussen;8-1

9 Rising Star;Thompson;Jones;12-1

2 Bookie's Blues;Canchari;DiVito;10-1

8 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***NORTHERN TRAIL was a clear winner in his first two races at the meeting, and he is back at a condition he has cleared following a deceptively good fourth-place finish. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN convincingly defeat $30,000 conditioned-claimers in his local debut, and he is a repeat threat if able to hold form for new connections. COSMIC HALLELUJAH had to overcome early trouble when beaten less than 2 lengths in his return from vacation, and he is switching to a leading rider.

1 Northern Trail;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-5

9 Earnednevergiven;Elliott;Vance;4-1

6 Cosmic Hallelujah;Cohen;McKnight;6-1

5 Pryor;Santana;Moquett;5-1

7 Wildwood Dejavu;McMahon;Faucheux;8-1

3 Awesome Fu;Eramia;Hawley;15-1

2 Wild Caramelo;Thompson;Barkley;12-1

8 Coach Adams;Mojica;Compton;10-1

4 De Bird Is Da Word;Court;Bahena;20-1

9 The Purple Martin. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

***BREAK EVEN was being eased up late in an authoritative allowance victory at Fair Grounds. The unbeaten filly has swift subsequent workouts and appears ready to tackle stake rivals. BYE BYE J won a $75,000 stake before a graded stake-placed finish this winter at Gulfstream, and the Arkansas-bred filly dominating fellow state-bred fillies in her Oaklawn debut and has an experience edge over the top selection. ISTAN COUNCIL has been very good in her two wins, but she has badly disappointed on more than one occasion. Tough call.

8 Break Even;Hernandez;Cox;3-1

4 Bye Bye J;Vazquez;Moquett;2-1

2 Istan Council;Thompson;Jones;8-1

3 Lady T N T;Lanerie;Sharp;5-1

1 Carrizo;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

6 Q Go Girl;Bridgmohan;Holthus;12-1

9 Taylor's Spirit;Roman;Gelner;15-1

5 Splashy Kisses;Cohen;O'Neill;10-1

7 Tomlin;Eramia;Von Hemel;15-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**TRAPPED N MY MIND showed promise in two races as a juvenile at Delaware, including a second-place finish behind Our Super Freak, who is multiple-stake-placed this winter at Laurel. TAKECHARGMATRIARCH was out-finished inside the final yards in a sharp second-place finish, and subsequent works suggests she is ready for another top effort. MUCHO MAS has rallied in consecutive in-the-money finishes against similar rivals, and she may be a bit closer in a field with a tad less early speed.

8 Trapped N My Mind;Canchari;Cruz;12-1

4 Takechargmatriarch;Mojica;Stewart;4-1

3 Mucho Mas;Eramia;Von Hemel;9-2

2 Hopecandyisgood;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

11 Flume;Borel;Jones;8-1

1 Academy Gal;Lanerie;Sharp;5-1

12 Dark Corner;Santana;Cox;6-1

14 Unsweet Tea;Court;Fires;10-1

7 Hana Highway;Hill;Catalano;8-1

5 Fleeterthan;Vazquez;Moquett;12-1

13 Sweet Gisel;Court;Lukas;15-1

9 Adari;Loveberry;Chleborad;20-1

10 She's a Truckin;Harr;Cates;30-1

6 Don't Tell Addie;Rocco;Hobby;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

STORM STRIDE is worth putting on top in third-race trifectas, and being a full field we can justify spreading out in the middle and limiting the third spot to logical contenders. The seventh race begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and spreading out in hopes of an upset is recommended. The eighth race has a solid favorite in NORTHERN TRAIL, but in this game no horse is a cinch. The ninth race is a two-filly race, unless you are dealing with information I don't have. The 10th is a race that could easily produce a big payoff so spreading out is wise.

