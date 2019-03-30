Two dead in separate Pine Bluff killings, police say

Police are investigating two separate homicides that happened in Pine Bluff on Friday night, authorities said.

Officers were first dispatched to the 2500 block of Howard Drive in reference to gunshots at about 8 p.m., according to a statement released by the Pine Bluff Police Department. Authorities found the body of 64-year-old Terry Smith, of Pine Bluff, slumped over inside a vehicle at the intersection of Tulip Street and Howard Drive, the release states.

Police said they had not identified any suspects or possible motives in the killing.

Shortly before 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to 29 S. Richard Drive, just over three miles from the previous homicide, authorities said. There, police found 39-year-old April Juarez dead, according to police.

Authorities said a suspect in Juarez’s slaying is in custody, but the identity of the suspect, who is a juvenile, has not been released.

Friday’s homicides are the eighth and ninth in Pine Bluff in 2019, and both are in early stages of investigation, according to the release.