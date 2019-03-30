Verdicts in meals scheme upheld

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis on Friday upheld the convictions of two major players in a scheme to defraud a federal child nutrition program of millions of dollars.

The panel upheld the convictions of Jacqueline Mills, 43, who was sentenced Dec. 7, 2017, to 12½ years in federal prison, and Anthony Leon Waits, 40, who was sentenced to 14½ years in prison.

The panel vacated a forfeiture order against Waits, however, remanding that issue to the trial court for further proceedings.

Mills, of Helena-West Helena, and Waits, of North Little Rock and England, were tried together in the spring of 2017 in the Little Rock courtroom of U.S. District Judge James Moody. The jury convicted Mills on all 39 counts for which she was charged -- a single count of wire fraud conspiracy, 25 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of bribery and three counts of money laundering. The jury also convicted Waits on the sole count of wire fraud conspiracy that he faced.

Both were accused of stealing more than $4 million in federal funds by submitting false claims for reimbursement through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program administered by the state Department of Human Services. The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service provides funding to after-school and summer programs that serve food to children in low-income areas.

Mills claimed to operate 34 feeding sites throughout the Eastern District of Arkansas. She submitted reimbursement claims that greatly inflated the number of meals served, while in some cases no meals were served at all. She had been approved as a "sponsor," or someone qualified to serve the meals, by friends in the Department of Human Services who pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks.

Waits, who was married to one of those friends, was accused of being a leader and recruiter in the scheme. Prosecutors said he made his recruits pay him 40 percent in cash of what they received from the USDA in direct-deposited "reimbursements," thereby avoiding having any of the funds directly linked to his bank accounts.

He received a lengthy sentence, however, mostly because he had an extensive criminal history.

Mills and Waits were required, as part of their sentences, to make full restitution to the government, jointly and severally, in an amount of more than $3 million.

On appeal, Waits complained that in his forfeiture proceeding, a federal prosecutor cited an incorrect statute under which the court ordered him to forfeit his property to help meet the restitution order. The appeals panel ordered a do-over on the evaluation of Waits' forfeiture order, but affirmed the convictions and sentences of both people.

Mills and Waits are the only two of about 20 people to be charged in the case to go to trial.

The panel consisted of U.S. Circuit Judges Steven M. Colloton of Des Moines, Iowa; Arlen Beam of Lincoln, Neb.; and L. Steven Grasz of Omaha, Neb.

