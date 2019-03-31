2 drivers killed in crashes on Arkansas roads

A youth and an El Paso man died in separate crashes Friday in Lawrence and White counties, Arkansas State Police crash reports said.

A crash at 10:46 p.m. on U.S. 67 near Walnut Ridge in Lawrence County killed a youth whose age, sex and hometown were not included in the preliminary crash summary. The youth was driving a 2003 Kia Spectra south on U.S. 67 when an approaching Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and struck the car, state police reported.

The driver of the second vehicle, Pocahontas resident Joseph Huddleston, 32, was injured, the report said.

Earlier Friday in rural White County, Rodger Rogers, 67, died when the Mazda Miata he was driving veered off the pavement and Rogers overcorrected, crossing into the northbound lane of Arkansas 5, state police reported.

The Miata struck an oncoming Toyota Tundra driven by Barbara Stevens, 57, of Heber Springs, state police reported. Stevens was injured in the crash, which happened at 1:41 p.m., the report said.

The pavement was dry and the weather was clear at the time of both crashes.

