4 Palestinians die in Gaza protests

Protesters gathering Saturday at a rallying point east of Gaza City throw stones near the border fence that separates the Gaza Strip from Israel.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered Saturday at rallying points near the Israeli border to mark the first anniversary of weekly protests in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli troops fired tear gas and opened fire at small crowds of activists who approached the border fence.

Demonstrators largely kept their distance from the border, though small crowds of activists approached the perimeter fence and threw stones and explosives toward Israeli troops on the other side. The forces responded with tear gas and gunfire, killing three Palestinians and wounding 64.

A 21-year-old Palestinian also died around dawn Saturday after suffering injuries in overnight protests before the main demonstration.

Hamas had pledged to keep the crowds a safe distance from the fence as Egyptian mediators were working to cement a cease-fire deal that Hamas hopes will ease a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the crowded territory. Hamas officials say that Israel is offering a package of economic incentives in exchange for calm along the volatile border.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, said the group had received "positive signs" from the Egyptians. He added that the Egyptian team was to return to Israel today to continue the talks. "We will continue our marches until all our goals are achieved," he said.

Hamas faces growing unrest in Gaza as a result of worsening conditions after more than a decade of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade. The two countries imposed the blockade in 2007 after Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction, seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

The blockade has helped drive unemployment over 50 percent, led to chronic power outages and made it extremely difficult for Gazans to travel out of the territory.

Saturday's demonstrations were held at five rallying points along the border with Israel.

As the crowds swelled throughout the afternoon in response to Hamas' calls for a large turnout, dozens of protesters approached the fence, unfurling Palestinian flags and throwing rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers. The Israeli forces responded with tear gas and live fire.

The Israeli military estimated 40,000 Palestinians were gathered at the marches.

"The rioters are hurling rocks and setting tires on fire. In addition, a number of grenades and explosive devices have been hurled at the Gaza Strip security fence," it said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the army's preparation and performance in maintaining "calm" in a statement.

Gaza's Health Ministry said a 17-year-old protester died immediately after being shot in the face in east Gaza City. In the evening, the ministry said another 17-year-old died hours after being shot in the chest at a different protest location.

A third teenager, also aged 17, died in the late evening after being wounded earlier.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza health officials said Israeli troops shot and killed a 21-year-old Palestinian man near the perimeter fence, hours before the mass rally.

The army said about 200 Palestinians "rioted during the night along the fence" and that the army used riot dispersal means against them.

The marches near the fence began a year ago, initially organized by grassroots activists who were calling for a mass return to their ancestors' homes in what is now Israel. Some two-thirds of Gaza's 2 million people are refugees or descendants of refugees who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948.

Hamas quickly took the lead in the protests, using the gatherings to call for an easing of the blockade.

According to a Gaza rights group and a count by The Associated Press, 196 Palestinians were killed in the demonstrations over the past year, including 41 minors, and thousands were wounded by live fire. An Israeli soldier was also killed during the marches.

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of using the large crowds as cover and encouraging demonstrators to hurl explosives, incendiary balloons and grenades across the border. But Israel has come under international criticism for the large number of unarmed people who have been harmed.

Egypt has repeatedly tried to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, stepping up efforts in recent days after a Gaza rocket struck a house in central Israel last week, injuring seven Israelis and threatening renewed escalation.

Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel early today, the Israeli military announced. No casualties were reported and no Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rockets.

Information for this article was contributed by Isabel DeBre of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/ADEL HANA

A protester waves the Palestinian flag during a demonstration Saturday at a fence along Gaza’s border with Israel, one of five held to mark the anniversary of rallies demanding the return of ancestral homelands. Israeli officials said about 40,000 people turned out.

A Section on 03/31/2019