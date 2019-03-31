Arkansas visit opens the eyes of D-lineman

Defensive lineman Michael Reese’s visit to Arkansas on Saturday helped the Razorbacks going forward.

“It opened my eyes and let me really consider going there,” Reese said.

Reese (6-4, 250 pounds) of Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Tulane. Arkansas’ state-of-the-art locker room and Saturday’s practice highlighted the visit.

“I liked the new locker room and the practice was very energetic,” Reese said. “They were new and I liked how they looked.”

Reese, who received his offer from Arkansas on Jan. 30, liked how the Razorbacks' coaches operated during practice.

“They seem like good very constructive coaches,” Reese said.

He plans to make another trip to Fayetteville, "maybe for an official visit."

Reese recorded 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and a forced fumble to help the 11-1 Ravens to the second round of the playoffs as a junior.