Benton man elected to Kiwanis regional post

Ed Albares, who was recently elected as a lieutenant governor for Region 7 of the Kiwanis Club, uses an electric knife to slice bread at a recent Golden K Kiwanis Club fundraiser. - Photo by Daniel Bartel

— A life of steady altruism has given Ed Albares Jr. a lot of wisdom and life stories, he said, and his experiences have also taught him to be more personable.

“Just remember, don’t treat people bad on your way up the totem pole because you’ll meet them again on the way back down,” he said.

Albares blends folksy charm with a relaxed Southern drawl. It’s the kind that draws people in, making them feel at home.

His list of to-dos is certain to test his calm demeanor in the upcoming months. Albares is a newly elected lieutenant governor for Kiwanis Club International, a worldwide service organization with clubs across central Arkansas.

As a lieutenant governor-elect, Albares will preside over Region 7, which makes up three divisions — upward of 550 members — in central Arkansas. The central Arkansas area is a large piece of the Kiwanis Club’s Missouri-Arkansas (MoArk) District, and there is more than one lieutenant governor per district.

Thanks to his new position, the longtime Benton resident is working almost as hard as a retiree as he did when he worked for the city of Benton, but he’s taking it in stride: There’s something personally gratifying about service projects, Albares said.

“These days, if someone needs something done, I do it,” he said. “When I’m done, I wish I could do more.”

DOING THE JOB

Lieutenant governors do more than shake hands and tell stories at meetings. It’s expected that they participate with club members by helping with service projects and fundraisers, said Mary Vaughan, secretary for the Missouri-Arkansas District.

Elected officials with Kiwanis also have to be in contact with various clubs by helping them with leadership training and skills. Right now, several clubs within Albares’ jurisdiction are making him work hard, she said.

“[The clubs under Albares’ leadership] are struggling right now because membership keeps dropping,” Vaughan said. “We’re always needing more leaders like Ed. Kiwanis requires people.”

Albares has appreciated people ever since he was a kid, he said. Born and raised in El Dorado, Albares helped his parents with service projects around town. He later married his high school sweetheart, Mary, and the two moved to Benton, where he worked as director of economic development for the city of Benton. He retired in 2005.

Albares shrugged at his former job title: “Big word — but not a lot of pay,” he said.

Membership retention and growth for any organization don’t require as much work as people may think, he said. The two drives that motivate people to accomplish great things are enthusiasm and excitement, he said.

“That’s really the biggest challenge,” Albares said. “If you can get people to do that, then everything takes care of itself.”

Albares said his own style of leadership, which mixes playfulness with honesty, should drive people to do great things while he’s lieutenant governor.

“If I’m excited and enthused, then they will be as well,” he said.

SERVICE IN ACTION

At a recent spaghetti-dinner fundraiser at First Baptist Church of Benton, Albares, in gloved hands, busied himself cutting fresh garlic bread with an electric knife. Various Kiwanis members passing by playfully dealt him verbal jabs, which he enjoyed. He dished it back.

The reason he received the bread-cutting job is that no one else wanted it.

“You always have to ask for things,” he said, trying to elevate the sound of his voice above the buzz of the electric knife. “When you ask for something, you’re that much closer to a ‘yes.’ You might get a ‘no,’ but that’s OK, too. I’m not shooting 100 percent when I ask for something. I don’t get everything I ask for, but I’ve never been disappointed.”

Kiwanis is primarily devoted to helping children. Members work to supply backpacks for schoolchildren and toys for Christmas, said Larry Clark, president of the Golden K Kiwanis Club in Benton. Clark also attended the fundraiser.

“We’re all about service, and Ed is all about service work for our community,” Clark said.

Part of Albares’ job will be visiting and overseeing all seven to eight clubs within each of the three districts, Clark said. As most of them are currently struggling to keep up membership, “[Albares] will be giving the various clubs pep talks to boost confidence and build hope so they can stay around,” he said.

Being lieutenant governor is a very active position with lots of work involved, Clark said. Plus, time is a factor. That’s why many Kiwanis members are retirees who devote much of their time to service projects.

A FAMILY TRADITION

Kiwanis isn’t the first time Albares has been service-oriented. He grew up helping friends and neighbors under the training of his parents. Helping others is a family tradition, he said.

Growing up, Albares saw this dynamic early, as his mother took care of the home and his dad worked as a petroleum engineer. No matter how hectic life became, the family always made time to help others, he said. Albares always had a small part to play in helping his parents prepare and deliver food.

“When you’re involved with parents like that, it rubs off on you,” he said.

Of course, there would be other service projects his parents helped out with, like mowing lawns and cleaning house for neighbors and church people.

“It was nothing fancy,” Albares said. “You know, all we did was basic, old-fashioned-type stuff.”

The root of his appreciation for service work began with his grandparents, he said. Service projects were always a cherished pastime.

“Granddad would bring beans, seed, wheat, corn to his store in these bags,” Albares said. “If he knew someone was in hard times, he’d just give a bag away. Some people would insist that they pay him something, but he’d just tell them, ‘Ain’t no trouble.’”

Albares said growing up in a tradition of altruism really shaped the kind of man he is and gave him his identity as an employee, a husband and a father. He said he’s glad to be carrying on his family’s legacy.

“I just know I’ve been so very blessed in my life,” he said. “It’s always important to give back to show that appreciation.”

In addition to being a lieutenant governor for Kiwanis, Albares also serves as a justice of the peace for District 8 in Saline County. He has been in that office for the past three terms.

By his own admission, there’s nothing terribly special about him, he said.

“I’m just a common, ordinary man trying to make my way in the community,” Albares said.

IMPRESSIONS MADE

Larry Clark said Albares is a great fit for the job. It’s one that requires being an outgoing personality, Clark said.

“Ed doesn’t meet a stranger anywhere. … He can talk to a post,” Clark said. “He’s always out talking to people. He’s people-oriented. When he walks into all these different Kiwanis clubs, it’s like he’s seen as a longtimer.”

To those thinking about participating in service projects, Albares said, their involvement should happen soon: “One person can’t do it all. It takes everyone working together. No project is impossible to get done. We have to work together to survive.”

The best way for one to get involved is to use his or her personal abilities and talents to find a niche, he said.

“I’m telling you, everyone has a niche,” Albares said. “The point is to find your niche and go with it. You may just find out what your niche is with me. Follow me around enough, and I’ll find something for you to do.”