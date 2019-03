The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 723 Center St., residence, 1st United Methodist Church, 11 p.m. March 17, 2019, property value unknown.

72202

• 1702 Iris Ave., residence, Christine Ballin, 8:30 a.m. March 21, 2019, property valued at $1,350.

• 1805 Dennison St., residence, Lee Coulter, 8:16 p.m. March 23, 2019, property valued at $5,051.

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Greg Mosley, 2:18 a.m. March 21, 2019, property valued at $426.

• 1508 S. University Ave., residence, Tobacco Outlet, 4:30 a.m. March 22, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1413 S. Cedar St., residence, Deborah Flenory, 1:09 p.m. March 23, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 1700 Glenda Dr., residence, Rosaline West, 1:50 p.m. March 19, 2019, property valued at $31.

• 9108 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Brandy Goodlow, 2:16 a.m. March 20, 2019, cash totaling $1,064, property value unknown.

72206

• 2801 Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Dr., residence, Kendrick Alexander, 9:40 p.m. March 19, 2019, property valued at $480.

• 3110 S. Gaines St., residence, Denashawn Bryant, 11:01 p.m. March 19, 2019, property valued at $451.

72207

• 6601 Waverly Dr., residence, Rachel Thompson, 8:30 a.m. March 18, 2019, property valued at $1,000.

• 4 E. Palisades Dr., residence, Beth Coulson, 6 a.m. March 19, 2019, property value unknown.

72209

• 5415 Baseline Rd., business, Fadi Barakat, 6 p.m. March 16, 2019, property valued at $15,002.

• 3 Southaven Court, residence, Sandra Curl, 5:58 p.m. March 18, 2019, property valued at $1,659.

• 8118 Stanton Rd., residence, Adela Torres, 12:20 p.m. March 19, 2019, property valued at $151.

• 10215 Mabelvale Plaza Dr., residence, Sallys Beauty, 3:08 a.m. March 20, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5410 Stanley Dr., residence, Tre Harris, 7:42 p.m. March 20, 2019, cash totaling $1,100, property valued at $200.

• 6120 Lancaster Rd., residence, Michael Weare, 9 a.m. March 22, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7900 Bradley Dr., residence, Heidy Caballero, 9 a.m. March 22, 2019, property valued at $1,300.

• 7415 Yorkwood Dr., residence, Kiana Smith, 11:34 p.m. March 22, 2019, property valued at $1,030.

• 7815 Burnelle Dr., residence, Edelmy Perez, 9:30 a.m. March 23, 2019, property valued at $1,700.

• 5406 Dreher Lane, residence, Archie Ellis, 1 p.m. March 23, 2019, property valued at $1,101.

72103

• 11510 Mabelvale West Rd., residence, Dollar General, 12:18 a.m. March 19, 2019, property value unknown.

72210

• 21 Southern Hills, residence, Stephanie Wallace, 9:17 a.m. March 22, 2019, property value unknown.

72223

• 9 Westchester Cove, residence, Pam Fuller, 4:20 a.m. March 18, 2019, property valued at $500.

North Little Rock

72117

• 506 Mills St., residence, Kiara Hubbard, 8 p.m. March 20, 2019, property valued at $1,700.

• 2014 Central Airport Rd., business, Glory Auto Sale, 5 p.m. March 24, 2019, property valued at $950.

72118

• 49 Perin Rd., residence, Joseph Jackson, 1:30 p.m. March 19, 2019, property valued at $800.

Metro on 03/31/2019