CASA of Saline County executive director has heart for children

When Peter Weber worked as a minister in a church, he referred to himself as “chief lackey or executive toilet scrubber” because whatever needed to be done — even if it didn’t necessarily fall under his normal responsibilities — he did. As executive director for Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, for children of Saline County, not much has changed.

“Both jobs require wearing several different hats,” Weber said. “As executive director of a nonprofit, if it’s accounts payable or accounts receivable, or human resources or public relations or event planning … whatever needs to be done is what I do. So there is some similarity.”

Weber has been the executive director of CASA of Saline County since late August of last year, but he spent two decades working in local congregations of the United Methodist Church as a youth pastor, a children’s minister and an associate pastor. Most recently, he served at First United Methodist Church of Bryant from 2011 to 2018.

“It was time for a change,” Weber said. “Coming from a ministerial background, it was important for me to work for an organization that was trying to do good in the community, and CASA certainly fits the bill.”

Hammett Evans, who serves as the lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Monticello, served as senior pastor at the church in Bryant while Weber was the associate pastor.

“When I heard [Pete] had gotten that position [at CASA], I was really excited for him,” Evans said. “He really cares for people who are at risk — and that can mean a lot of different things — but he has a heart for the underdog. … I think it is a perfect fit.”

Evans said that as an associate pastor, Weber mainly oversaw the youth ministry, but he also did hospital visits and would occasionally give a sermon. Evans said Weber used to joke that his job description was “and other duties assigned by the senior pastor.”

“He is enthusiastic and is all in about everything he does,” Evans said. “He is hilarious, with a great sense of humor.

“He is very committed to his work, but he does it in a fun way.”

CASA volunteers are appointed by the court in juvenile cases of neglect or abuse and act as the voice of the children in the court. Weber said the advocates work in seeking permanent homes for the children as soon as possible.

“They will interview all parties involved, particularly the children, and report to the court,” he said. “We are an independent agency that speaks solely for what we think is best for the child.

“Once the advocate is appointed to the case, they are party to all information, so of course, building that relationship is key,” Weber said.

For an example, if a kid really wants to play soccer, an advocate might try to find a team for the kid to play on. Weber said it is “our job to make sure the child is being taken care of and not overlooked in the court process.”

“I think that I want children to be valued and to know that they have a voice,” he said.

There are 44 active advocates in Saline County, Weber said. He said those volunteers are the real rock stars. He said he hopes to have 50 advocates by the end of the year.

“The more volunteers we have, the more cases there are, but you don’t necessary want volunteers inactive,” Weber said. “My hope is that we never have 50 cases in Saline County, but I am sure there are plenty of cases

of abuse and neglect that go unreported.”

Weber said the organization is always looking for volunteers because “what we ask of our volunteers is so much.”

“It doesn’t take but one or two cases for the volunteer to run their cycle and then have to be replaced,” Weber said. “[Being a volunteer] carries a heavy emotional burden.”

Weber said it is like walking into a parallel universe.

“What you consider normal is no longer the case, and what is, is abuse and neglect, heartache and distrust — that’s the norm,” Weber said. “It can carry a very heavy emotional toll.”

Sonya Marsh of Benton has been a volunteer for CASA of Saline County since 2015. Marsh is one of the longest-serving volunteers, and she said she has been a volunteer for so long for two reasons.

“I think drawing on my experiences as a school counselor has helped me be effective with the kids,” Marsh said. “And secondly, the judge is very receptive and takes our recommendations under careful consideration.

“Very often, a [Department of Human Services] case manager or a child’s lawyer might overlook the small things that we put into a case.

“That’s why I stick with it, and because of my experience as a counselor, I’m able to compartmentalize that kind of trauma.”

Marsh also served as an advocate for CASA in Knoxville, Tennessee. She said she started serving as a volunteer because she saw a lot of kids in foster care in her school, and she wanted to be a voice for those students.

She hasn’t known Weber very long, as most of Marsh’s work is done in the field, but she said he has a passion for children.

“I think he has gone through the CASA training himself, so it shows that he is dedicated to the cause and purpose of CASA,” Marsh said. “I think he is very intent on making our program the best we can in Saline County.”

Weber said it costs about $1,000 to train volunteers, which includes printed materials and continuing-education events. There is also 30 hours of training that is required prior to being sworn in as an advocate. Weber said those who are interested in becoming advocates in Saline County can email him at director@salinecountycasa.org.

Weber affirmed that he has gone through the volunteer training, but he is not an advocate at the moment.

In an effort to raise money for advocate training and other needs, CASA will host its annual Chili for Children Chili Cook-off in October. A date has not been set, but Weber said the cook-off usually takes place toward the end of the month. The cost for registration is $50, but there are also different levels of sponsorships.

He estimated that last year’s event raised nearly $6,000.

Weber is originally from Fort Smith, having graduated from Fort Smith Southside High School in 1992. He graduated from Hendrix College in Conway in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He earned a master’s degree in theological studies from Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado.

“It started out as more of an academic pursuit,” Weber said of his decision to pursue minister work. “I became very disillusioned with the church in high school, and I probably started my pursuit just to have an argument against organized religion.

“But when I got to graduate school, I wasn’t quite sure if I wanted to go the academic route or the ministerial route, so I spent a year in the academic route.”

He said he enjoyed the academic pursuit, but he felt somewhat detached from the local congregation.

“I was sitting in a course on post-modern theology, and the professor said, ‘You have to leave room for the spirit to move,’ and I realized that for the past decade, with all this information I had gathered and the time I spent learning, I hadn’t allowed anything to filter down past my neck — it was all in my head.

“I hadn’t allowed anything down into my heart.”

Weber said it was while he was volunteering at Camp Tanako in Hot Springs that he had the realization that God was calling him to something other than the academic route.

“I began to look at what I considered my strengths and my gifts, and they really seemed to match youth ministry in particular,” Weber said.

Weber has been married to Kelsey Maitland for four years, and he has two children: John Mackey Weber, 11, and Mattie Weber, 9. He enjoys mountain biking, singing and playing the guitar.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.