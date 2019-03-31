CDC warns not to nuzzle hedgehogs Bill aims challenge at Roe v. Wade Hedgehog-linked illness spreading

Two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people not to “kiss or snuggle hedgehogs” because of a salmonella outbreak, the federal health agency announced that six more people in three more states, including Mississippi, Missouri and Texas, have fallen ill after contact with the prickly pets.

As of Friday, 17 people nationwide have been infected with a strain of Salmonella typhimurium that the CDC first warned in January could be linked to pet hedgehogs.

No one has died, but two people were hospitalized.

“Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that contact with pet hedgehogs is the likely source of this outbreak,” the CDC said in an investigation notice.

In Virginia, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors legalized household hedgehogs in January — just days before the CDC issued the first notice that it was investigating the salmonella outbreak connected with the creatures. A separate effort to do the same in the District of Columbia failed in December.

It doesn’t appear that the recent legalization of pet hedgehogs in Fairfax County is linked to the two cases reported in the state based on information from the Virginia Department of Health.

Both of the people sickened lived in the southwest region of Virginia and “one definitely had hedgehog exposure,” said Maribeth Brewster, a department spokesman.

“Washing hands after handling and cleaning up after these types of pets and all pets can reduce the likelihood of illness transmission,” she added.

Other states where people have been sickened with the salmonella strain include Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

The largest number of cases come out of Minnesota and Missouri, with three each.

Officials identified the salmonella strain in the recent outbreak after studying samples collected from eight hedgehogs in Minnesota, including three that were in the homes of two people who got sick. Most of those who have fallen ill appear to be young children, according to the CDC.

