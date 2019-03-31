Chamber celebrates 50th year with banquet

Rick Pennington, who was honored as the 2017 Lonoke Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year at the 2018 chamber banquet, stands with his wife, Tannya. The 2019 banquet, celebrating 50 years of the Lonoke Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place April 13 at the Gina Cox Center.

— The Lonoke Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a milestone as the chamber prepares for its annual appreciation banquet.

The chamber is now 50 years old, and the Golden Jubilee 50th annual Appreciation Banquet will take place April 30 at the Gina Cox Center on the Lonoke High School campus.

“This really speaks to the enduring power of a community that is determined to continue to improve,” said Ryan Biles, outgoing chamber president. “It struck me that Remington Arms’ arrival in Lonoke is what catalyzed the chamber’s formation. Walls McCrary was the first president.”

Biles said Remington Arms opened its plant near Lonoke in 1969 and really helped get the ball rolling for Lonoke to start a chamber of commerce.

“We have a legacy of generations before us who have done it for 50 years,” Biles said, referring to the past years of the chamber. “And 50 years later, we’re still celebrating the presence of Remington and the formation of the chamber as a producer of that process.”

Fitz Hill, former University of Arkansas assistant football coach and former president of Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, will be the banquet’s keynote speaker, and Gaylon McGee will serve as master of ceremonies.

The chamber will present its annual awards of Citizen of the Year and Educator of the Year. Executive director Hannah Harris said there are no finalists for the awards.

“It’s a total surprise on these awards,” she said.

Last year’s Citizen of the Year recipient was Rick Pennington. The Educator of the Year was first-grade teacher Kristen Schisler.

Last year, a $750 scholarship was given to a FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) student. Harris said a new scholarship will be given this year.

“This year, it will be the John Garner Scholarship, in recognition of our late, former director,” Harris said. “That is $1,000. We’ll give it to a Lonoke High School senior that the committee picks. It can be any senior who is doing well in the class and the community.”

Garner, who died June 4, 2018, served as chamber director for approximately 16 years.

Harris said the 50th anniversary of the chamber is a big accomplishment.

“It’s major. … We’re still strong,” she said. “We’re stronger now. We’re doing a lot of things. We’re changing a lot of things. Our thing is ‘Building our Future.’ Great things are coming.”

Harris said the chamber is working with new mayor Trae Reed, as well as new council members, including Biles, Alice Bridges, Suzette Elmore and Matt Cordell.

“We are moving in a good direction with our new city council and new mayor,” Harris said. “I’m working with them; Lonoke is going to be different. When I say different, it’s a good different. We’re trying to revitalize our downtown area.”

Tickets for the banquet are $40 or $250 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at the chamber office, 102 Front St. NW. For more information, call (501) 676-4399.

A meet-and-mingle will take place from 5:30-6 p.m., and the banquet will start at 6.

