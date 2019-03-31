Cleaner offense highlight for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team had a no-turnover performance during its second major scrimmage of spring practice, but it didn't translate into a winning day for that side of the ball Saturday.

The defense continued to hold sway for the majority of what Coach Chad Morris described as a 120-140 play scrimmage at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in challenging weather conditions. With the temperature dropping into the low 40s and steady winds swirling in the stadium, the wind chill was near freezing for the 11th spring practice for the Razorbacks.

The defense remained in possession of the championship belt, which is given out based on a variety of factors like first-down efficiency, third-down efficiency, turnovers and negative plays.

"I was very pleased with where we are with the last big scrimmage before spring's over with," Morris said. "The one thing we did have today, we had no turnovers. Defense won the belt because of negative-yard plays, but offensively didn't beat yourself, had zero turnovers, which that was a win in itself right there."

Junior Chase Hayden scored a touchdown on a run estimated at 45 yards, and freshman Trey Knox caught a touchdown pass from Ben Hicks at the end of the workout to get the first-team offense on the board.

Other bright spots for the offense came on a couple of early runs by Hayden, and catches by Deon Stewart and Knox, whose height and reach on the edge make him a prime target.

"Trey Knox continues to impress," Morris said. "Just a young guy, but has a great future ahead of him. He had a big play there right at the end of the scrimmage with a big catch to end the scrimmage with a touchdown."

The offensive line, which has been in flux because of injuries since Morris took over last winter, went through more issues this week.

Veteran left tackle Colton Jackson suffered a knee injury that Morris said will require "cleaning up" that has knocked him out for the rest of spring. Additionally, backup center Silas Robinson (knee) and walk-on tackle Drew Vest (shoulder) were injured last week and are out for the rest of spring. They are expected back in early summer.

Myron Cunningham, who got a look at guard earlier last week, took first-team reps at left tackle, working beside Austin Capps. The senior Capps recently had missed time while recovering from the flu.

Ty Clary remained at center, though he also took a few reps at left guard, and Shane Clenin, who had a foot injury early in spring, was back and taking first-team snaps at right guard beside tackle Dalton Wagner.

"We've had to mix and match," offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said of the revolving door for the offensive front. "It's always one of those things. Thankfully it's spring and not fall. The hardest thing with that is just the continuity up front. You want to get used to that."

Wagner and Clary have been the only offensive linemen at the same first-team spot for the past couple of weeks, since tackle Noah Gatlin lost time with the flu.

"You saw it last year, too, it's the next-man-up mentality," Wagner said. "It's about everybody studying as much as they can at every position they can."

Wagner said the touchdown run for Hayden came on a recently added play.

"It was just installed and ... it opened up. It was perfect," Wagner said. "Well executed and everything. There was a bunch of passes in there, too. It was a good scrimmage, just battling back and forth. Good competition. The defense would be up some, offense would be up some."

Craddock said the offensive performance Saturday was just OK.

"It definitely wasn't as good as the first [scrimmage], but again, mixing and matching the offensive line and doing those things," he said. "But our guys are bringing it every day and bringing a ton of energy every single day. Those guys are coming in, punching the clock and we're getting good work in."

The first defensive unit brought steady pressure in the periods open to media members. McTelvin Agim remained difficult to slow down, and end Gabe Richardson had a "sack" and a tackle for loss in the early portion open for media viewing.

"We played physical, we got the call and we executed. Everybody executed," said Richardson, who split time at first-team end with Jamario Bell opposite Dorian Gerald.

"Too many TFLs -- tackles for loss -- and too many sacks today," Morris said. "But a lot of what we do in these scrimmage situations is we script. We put the offense in some bad spots, put the defense in some bad spots and see how we respond."

Stewart gained 14 yards on the first snap of the scrimmage, but the defense put on the clamps for the most part with considerable pressure after that.

Media members observed about an hour total Saturday and about 20 minutes of scrimmaging.

Injury notes

The tight end group had some fluctuation Saturday. While Grayson Gunter got back from a couple of weeks on the injury list with a toe problem, tight end starter Cheyenne O'Grady was out with a lower back injury.

Starting nickel back D'Vone McClure missed the workout while going through concussion protocol, allowing Greg Brooks Jr. to run with the starters at first-team nickel.

Running back Devwah Whaley was not dressed in green, but he was withheld from contact work for the fifth consecutive practice.

Top hitters

The defensive end Richardson touted some of the best individual efforts of the day, including the scrimmage's top hits.

"Myles Mason," Richardson said when asked who had the biggest hit. "A guy that has balled out all spring, Brenden Young, a walk-on senior safety who comes down and hits you. He's fearless.

"Joe Foucha ... right now he's a banger. He's gonna play physical. Kam Curl, hey, the man is everywhere and he's gonna hit you."

Former Hogs

Coach Chad Morris had a group of former players address the team prior to the workout, after telling the ex-Razorbacks how much he appreciated them.

Among the group were Geno Bell, Quinn Grovey, Ryan Hale, Raymond House, Scott Miller, Lorenzo Robinson, Kenny Sandlin and Michael Snowden.

Morris said the former players did a good job of addressing the roster. Former Razorbacks also will talk to the team at its "First and 10" symposium, which Morris said he will hold every year.

"Several of those guys ... will be meeting with them in a few weeks and just sharing with them their experience of being a Razorback," Morris said. "Both the success and the struggles they had on the football field and obviously what being a part of this program and a part of this university has meant to them, in their life and in their success. So it was great to have them back out."

In the house

Razorback signees Jalen Catalon and Zach Zimos were among the many visitors on the sidelines. The visitors included a large number of former Razorbacks, high school coaches and a collection of about 45 to 50 prospects.

"We definitely had some impact players on campus today that'll be around all day today, so it's good to have them, especially in an environment like today," Chad Morris said. "A lot of good energy. Lot of high school coaches. We've had a ton of high school coaches in this spring, which is good. That's who we are."

