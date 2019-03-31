COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

April 2

Writing a Winning Scholarship Essay

CONWAY — Know Before You Go: Writing a Winning Scholarship Essay will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants will learn valuable tips regarding structure, tone and content of an application essay. The workshop is free. Visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118 to register or for more information.

April 3

Sterling Scholar Speaker

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center will present a Sterling Scholar Speaker, Sonia Toudji of the University of Central Arkansas, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Hills Club Restaurant. Toudji’s topic is Pioneering Women of Arkansas Prior to the 1803 Louisiana Purchase. The event is free.

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Student Center at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Tuesday.

April 4

Serving Latinx Communities

CONWAY — Serving Latinx Communities will be presented from 9-11 a.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. This free workshop will help leaders of nonprofit organizations identify the challenges of reaching the Latinx community and equip nonprofits to find and create ways to overcome these barriers, concluding with a fun introduction to conversational Spanish. Visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118 to register or for more information.

Fire Ant Management Workshop

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will present Fire Ant Management, a free workshop open to the public, at 6 p.m. at the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Office, 844 Faulkner St. Participants will learn best practices for fire-ant abatement in their lawns, gardens or fields. The speaker will be John Hopkins, University of Arkansas extension entomologist. For more information, contact Richard Klerk, Faulkner County cooperative extension agent, at (501) 329-8344, or follow the Master Gardeners on Facebook.

AARP Safe Driving Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer an AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires from 1-5 p.m. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on auto-insurance premiums in Arkansas. The course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

April 5

Piano Concert

FAIRFIELD BAY — The North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts and Education will host internationally known pianist Scott Carrell in concert at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. A native of Texas and head of the piano department at Harding University in Searcy, Carrell will present A Celebration of French Music. Although this is a no-charge event, donations will be accepted. For more information, call (903) 530-9521.

First Friday Coffee

CONWAY — The Women’s Leadership Network’s First Friday Coffee will take place at 9 a.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. This free event offers an opportunity to meet and network with women from Conway and Faulkner County. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

ONGOING

Maumelle Newcomers Club Scholarship

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship to all residents of Maumelle, as well as immediate family members of Newcomers Club members. Applicants must have at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average and cannot be the recipient of a full scholarship. The scholarship is for those attending a four-year or two-year accredited educational institution or an accredited technical college. Graduate and part-time students are also eligible. Applications must be postmarked by April 19 and can be obtained at the Maumelle Public Library or by calling Monica Ball, scholarship chairperson, at (501) 803-0393.

Lenten Services

RUSSELLVILLE — All Saints’ Episcopal Church welcomes all to its Lenten Services. At 5 p.m. Wednesdays, there will be a soup supper and discussion of The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus Centered Life, ending April 10. A Seder meal will take place at 6 p.m. April 14, Palm Sunday. Good Friday services will be at noon and 6 p.m. April 19. Easter services will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 21, with an Easter-egg hunt at noon. For a full schedule of services, visit allsaintsrussellville.org or visit the church’s Facebook page at All Saints’ Russellville. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Anonymous Women Art Exhibit

CONWAY — The Hendrix College Art Department will sponsor Anonymous Women, an exhibit by Chicago artist Patty Carroll, through April 8. For more information, contact Maxine Payne, Hendrix professor of art, at payne@hendrix.edu.

Small Works on Paper

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The 2019 Small Works on Paper will be at the Windgate Gallery in the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, through April 13. The show features works by two artists from the River Valley & Ozark Edition readership area — Dennis McCann of Maumelle and Neal Harrington of Russellville. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Get Up & Give Collection Project

HEBER SPRINGS — Methodist Family Health’s 10th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families. The project is during Lent, through April 18. People can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and more to a local Methodist Counseling Clinic. The drop-off location for the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area is at 407 S. Seventh St. in Heber Springs, or call (501) 365-3022. Download a list of items at www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html, or contact Kelli Reep at kreep@methodistfamily.org or (501) 906-4210 for more information.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

McKain Lakey Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present singer/songwriter McKain Lakey in a concert of original songs at 2 p.m. April 7. Her work investigates themes of oppression and empowerment through the richness of American folk traditions. All library events are free and open to the public. To learn more about Lakey, visit www.mckainlakey.com. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

A Weigh to Lose: Staying Motivated

CONWAY — A Weigh to Lose: Staying Motivated will meet from 6-7 p.m. April 9 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Kim McPherson will point participants toward the path of permanent weight loss and tell them the secret to motivation. The event is free. For more information or to register, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

The Mole Whisperer Workshop

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will present The Mole Whisperer, a free workshop open to the public, at 5:30 p.m. April 10 at the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Office, 844 Faulkner St. Participants will learn methods for controlling moles and gophers in their lawns and gardens. The speaker will be Jesse Taylor of the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office. For more information, contact Richard Klerk, Faulkner County cooperative extension agent, at (501) 329-8344, or follow the Master Gardeners on Facebook.

ATU Scholarship Dinner

RUSSELLVILLE — The fifth annual Arkansas Tech University Scholarship Dinner will take place April 12 at the John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ATU students will give presentations during a reception from 6-7 p.m., with appetizers served by ATU hospitality students. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m., with entertainment by ATU Department of Music students and faculty. Tickets for the business-attire event are $100 each. Valet parking will be available. RSVP by Friday at www.atualumni.com/scholarshipdinner or by calling (479) 968-0400 or visiting the Division of Advancement office in the ATU Administration Building.

Cash Flow 101

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Keep the Cash Flowing: Cash Flow 101 from 10 a.m. to noon April 18 at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants will learn about cash-flow basics for their business, including working capital management, calculating and closing the financial gap, cash forecasting and more. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by April 17 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Book Signing

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present award-winning Arkansas author Nancy Glenn Powell for a book signing from 10 a.m. to noon April 26. Her latest book, Where Grass Grows High, tells the story of her ancestor, Samuel Glenn, who tries to avoid the looming Civil War by moving his family to Arkansas. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Sacred Heart Cajun Fête/After Party

MORRILTON — Sacred Heart School will present an all-you-can-eat Cajun feast, complete with boiled crawfish, shrimp, chicken, gumbo, potatoes and corn, chicken and coleslaw from 5-8 p.m. April 27 in the school gym/Ruff Auditorium. Tickets, at $35 in advance or $40 after April 20, may be purchased on the school website, at Merle Norman or in the school office (must be 21). Tickets will include an After Party from 8-10 p.m., featuring music by DJ Phil Blaylock. All proceeds will benefit Sacred Heart School. For details, call (501) 354-4358 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org, and click Support SHCS:Events.

Walk in the Woods 5K

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Petit Jean Mountain Extension Homemaker’s Club will sponsor a Walk in the Woods 5K on May 4 atop Petit Jean Mountain to benefit the efforts of foster care at Morrilton’s 29:11 Promise House. Registration will be at 9 a.m. at the swimming-pool parking lot. This is a fun walk for everyone in the family along the paved and relatively flat CCC Hike & Bike Trail. Participants may walk, trot or roll a stroller at their own pace. All paid participants will receive medallions and T-shirts. To register or for more information, contact Georgia Abner Brock at georgia.abner@gmail.com or (501) 412-6769.

Faulkner County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

CONWAY — The annual Faulkner County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the Conway Expo Center, 2507 E. Oak St. The event is free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will answer customers’ questions, and Faulkner County extension agent Richard Klerk will discuss treatment for crape-myrtle bark scale. Gardening tools will be for sale, free tool-sharpening will be offered, and prizes will be given. The Conway League of Artists will have an art exhibit on-site. For more information, call the Faulkner County Extension Office at (501) 329-8344 or follow the Master Gardeners on Facebook.

