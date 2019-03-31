COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Today

Music on Barcelona

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Unitarian Universalist Village Church, 403 Barcelona Road, will open its 2019 Music on Barcelona concert series with multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Ricko Donovan at 10 a.m. Donovan is featured on vocals, guitar and hammer dulcimer, and his music has been called “Ameri-Celtic.” The free concert is open to all. For more information, call the church at (501) 922-1255.

Monday

Master Gardener Program

BENTON — The Saline County Master Gardeners will present a program titled Gardening With Native Plants at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Holocaust Survivor Lecture

HOT SPRINGS — Louise Lawrence-Israels, a Holocaust survivor, will present a lecture at 2:30 p.m. in the Oaklawn Foundation Community Center at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 622-5147.

Yarn It All

BENTON — Yarn It All for adults ages 18 and older will meet at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Crocheters, knitters and weavers are invited to bring a favorite project or grab a community project from the library’s yarn truck to join others for some yarn time.

Classic Games: Open Play

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play tabletop games at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Monday Afternoon Book Club from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Things With Strings

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to create string art using a hammer, nails and string at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 kids.

Makerspace Monday

BRYANT — Makerspace Monday for ages 8 to 18 will take place at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Tweens and teens are invited to gather in the Makerspace to create Jell-O printmaking.

VIP

BENTON — VIP for grades one through three will meet at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Students will learn about famous artists, computer programmers, musicians and more. The group will read about a famous person each week and do an activity related to the person’s life. Be prepared to play with robots, cook and create art.

Monday and Wednesday

Toddler Story Time

BENTON/BRYANT — Toddler Story Time for ages 1 to 3 will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. This weekly story time features songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books, and fun with instruments and toys.

Tuesday

Little Rock Nine Lecture

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Melba Patillo Beals, a member of the Little Rock Nine, for a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center at OBU. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5154.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Children ages 4 and younger are invited to Play to Learn at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session will provide activities that are fun and meaningful.

Teen Time in the Makerspace

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to Teen Time in the Makerspace from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Advance registration is required.

Teen Coding Adventures

BENTON — Teen Coding Adventures for grades seven through 12 will meet at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Teens will learn coding principles without using computers.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON — Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Participants can work with whatever they want: design a 3-D print, practice sewing or laminate something. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Bauxite Historic Town Remembered

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn about the history of Bauxite at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Baby Story Time

BENTON/BRYANT — Baby Story Time for infants through 18 months and their caregivers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant.

Tuesday and Thursday

Preschool Story Time

BENTON/BRYANT — Preschool Story Time for children ages 3 to 5 will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. Children will learn and practice the skills needed to succeed in school through songs, stories, crafts and other activities.

Tuesday – April 12

Art Exhibit and Reception

ARKADELPHIA — The Art of Roy Marion: Patterns of Life will open with a reception at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, through April 12. For more information, visit ccahc.org.

Wednesday

Women’s Welcome Club

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club Spring Luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. For more information, call (501) 282-3171.

Home-school Hour

BENTON — A Home-school Hour for students 6 and older will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children are invited to attend the event, which takes place every Wednesday, to hang out with other home-schooled kids and do a different activity every week — makerspace, geography, cooking, engineering and more.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Making It Wednesday for adults ages 18 and older will take place at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. A new project with various crafts and techniques will be featured each week.

Crafting with a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom knit or weave from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Kids Can Care!

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to paint and decorate birdhouses at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Percussion Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Percussion Ensemble will present a concert at 8 p.m. in McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5421.

Thursday

Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The speaker, Russell P. Baker, will discuss Breaking Through Our Research Brick Walls. For more information, call (501) 922-1785.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — After-School Adventures: I Was A Teenage Monster-Hunter! for grades seven through 12 will meet from 3:45-6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Join Mr. Brett for a new RPG adventure. Participants will portray students in Gripette, Louisiana, a town with a bit of a monster problem.

Teen Art Extravaganza

BENTON — Teen Art Extravaganza for grades four through seven will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library for art adventures in the makerspace. Use the supplies set out to create an art piece for one or more categories, and enter the art show at the end of April.

Tween Game Day

BENTON — Tween Game Day for grades four through seven will take place at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Tweens will gather in the Teen Lounge for different games each week.

English Language Class

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to an English language class at 5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Spring Family Story Time

BRYANT — Families are invited to the Spring Family Story Time at 5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Yoga Class

BRYANT — Yoga for adults ages 18 and older will meet at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Friday

Biodiversity Expert Lecture

HOT SPRINGS — Conservation biologist Thomas Lovejoy will be the featured speaker at this year’s Kane Allen Memorial Lectureship at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 622-5147.

Children’s Theater

BENTON — Children’s Theater for ages 9 to 12 will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This program introduces children to beginning acting techniques, and they will write original short plays to be performed May 4. Registration and reading skills are required.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Let’s Get the Rhythm! for children ages 3 to 5 will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children will hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, bells and other instruments.

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — We Made It! Fridays for adults ages 18 and older will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Each week will have a new featured project with various crafts and techniques.

Saturday

Doc Severinsen Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Trumpeter Doc Severinsen, the bandleader for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson for 30 years, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Henderson State University. Severinsen will be backed up by the 17-piece Arkansas All-Star Big Band. For tickets, go to doc-at-hsu.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35 online or $40 at the door. The doors to Arkansas Hall, 1118 Henderson St., will open at 6:30 p.m. for the concert, and there is no reserved seating. For more information, contact Jim Buckner at bucknej@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5410.

Master Gardener Plant Sale

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale, Blooms and Bounty, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. The sale will feature an array of shrubs, perennials, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets and bedding annuals grown by Master Gardeners and their neighbors. Prices start at 50 cents, and proceeds from the sale will fund scholarships, beautification and horticultural education projects. For more information, call the Hot Spring County Cooperative Extension Service Office at (501) 332-5267.

Tiger Serve Day

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Elrod Center for Family and Community will host Tiger Serve Day. The campuswide service initiative takes place every semester as an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to serve the Arkadelphia community. Volunteer teams are assigned a variety of projects, such as raking yards, mowing lawns, painting houses and organizing garages. Teams eat breakfast together before heading to their projects, and lunch is served following their work. For more information, visit www.obu.edu/serve or call the Elrod Center at (870) 245-5320.

Ongoing

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Next Generation Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Henderson State University-Hot Springs Academic Initiatives will host its spring exhibit, Next Generation: Portraying Children and Childhood, through May 31 at the Landmark Building, 201 Market St. Teen and professional artwork will showcase each generation’s viewpoint of growing up. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (501) 545-0534 or email hsv.landmark@yahoo.com.

Small Works on Paper Exhibit

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The 2019 Small Works on Paper exhibit will be at the Windgate Gallery in the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, through April 13. The show features works by three artists from the Tri-Lakes Edition readership area — Jeri Hills, Richard Stephens and Shirley Tipton, all of Hot Springs. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music — ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country — the third Saturday of each month at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. The door opens at 6:30 p.m., with dancing from 7-10 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. Monthly memberships are available for $12 at the door. Season memberships offer three free dances. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Innovation Summit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host its inaugural Innovation Summit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 in OBU’s Walker Conference Center. The speaker will be U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark. Tickets for the Innovation Summit are $35 per person and include meals. For more information or to register in advance, visit obu.edu/forestryinnovation.

Michael Dowd Talk

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Unitarian Universalist Village Church, 403 Barcelona Road, will host the Rev. Michael Dowd as he gives his talk Pro-Future Faith: Big Picture Inspiration for Chaotic Times, at 7 p.m. April 9. This event is free and open to the public. The program builds on Dowd’s two TEDx talks and material in his bridge-building book Thank God for Evolution.

Village Chorale Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Village Chorale will present a concert titled Songs in the Night at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at the Woodlands Auditorium. Tickets are $12 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

