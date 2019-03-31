Curbside glass-recycling pickup ends in Pulaski County

Glass is no longer accepted in curbside recycling carts anywhere in Pulaski County, but residents will have other options.

That's effective Monday, the same day Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood residents' monthly curbside recycling fees will rise from $2.99 per month to $4.14.

For months, Waste Management has said it can no longer recycle glass at its facility in Little Rock because of the material's frequent breakage, which is hazardous to both machinery and the material sorting process. The company currently collects glass that workers are able to separate, and hauls it out of state for recycling.

The changes are the result of a new contract between the company and Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood, facilitated by the Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District. The district is a state regional solid waste management district, and its board is made up of the county judge and the mayors of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Jacksonville, Maumelle and Wrightsville.

The cessation of glass collection adds to the stress that recycling officials have felt for years about contaminated loads of recyclables -- a worldwide problem that has led China to ban nearly all recycling imports, causing a glut of low-priced recyclables in a global market not yet large enough to repurpose them.

Efforts to reduce contamination, once near 40 percent of all materials discarded in recycling bins, have helped drop the rate to 28.9 percent in February in the three Pulaski County cities.

"We're making progress. It ain't good enough, but we're making progress," Craig Douglass, district executive director, told district board members at their meeting March 21. "The exclusion of glass in the cart beginning April 1 will exacerbate this problem. We've got to continue to focus on glass to hopefully continue the trend of reducing contamination."

Contaminated materials aren't recycled. Instead, they are hauled to Waste Management's landfill in Jacksonville.

Changing the materials Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood residents can recycle means more educational campaigns urging residents to keep their curbside carts clean. For more than a year, the Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District has aired and printed ads and posted online telling people to check out its website, MyDoRight.com, to learn what they can and cannot recycle.

Now, a material once included won't be eligible.

The top of the website now explains the glass recycling circumstances and lists a dozen sites at which people can drop off their glass.

The district has five green stations, located in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Jacksonville and Maumelle. Additionally, four Edward's Food Giant stores -- three in Little Rock and one in North Little Rock -- will have bins for glass recycling. That does not include every Edward's Food Giant in the cities, and people can find more precise locations at the website.

Three recycling centers also will accept glass dropped off in person, all in Little Rock: ACE Glass Recycling; Recycle America, owned by a Waste Management company; and Natural State Recycling.

In additional contamination-reduction efforts, some city officials have been removing curbside carts at homes and apartment complexes where contamination was too high and too frequent.

North Little Rock had the biggest crackdown, removing 575 carts. Little Rock removed 50, and Sherwood did not remove any. Pulaski County, which has a separate contract and has never accepted glass, also has not removed any recycling carts.

Barry Hyde, county judge of Pulaski County, asked recycling officials at the March 21 meeting for a report on which areas of the county have the most contamination. He wants to know if neighborhoods with once-high contamination are doing better with the increased education, among other things.

"Is everyone doing about the same amount of better? Or have we just taken away the carts of people doing badly?" Hyde asked the district and Waste Management.

Waste Management officials said such a study is costly but should be done.

Douglass said the district's education strategy has focused so far on populations with the highest propensity to recycle. Eventually, the district will focus on all potential recyclers.

Board members also have discussed ways to target customers about the glass changes specifically. Cities have posted about the changes numerous times on social media pages. The district has aired commercials on local media.

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith and other local officials suggested advertising on a high-trafficked billboard, which Douglass said can be effective for announcements of this type.

Last fall, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reviewed recycling policies in Arkansas' 10 largest cities and found that only two other than Little Rock and North Little Rock were offering curbside glass recycling. Those cities, Fayetteville and Conway, accept glass that is separated from other materials at the curb.

Contamination rates were much lower when customers were required to separate recyclables by material at the curb, Waste Management and others have said. That type of recycling got people to think more carefully when recycling, but it also meant not as many people participated.

But even with contamination, the amount of materials recycled has increased since changing to single-stream recycling, Waste Management has reported.

The shift toward single-stream recycling has contributed to contamination increases nationwide that have exacerbated tensions with China, which has sought cleaner material shipments. After China's gradual prohibitions on recycling imports, recycling companies have asked cities to raise customer rates significantly. Some cities have shut down their recycling programs altogether, The New York Times reported this month.

The rate increase for Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood is still considered low compared to cities across the country, according to Waste Management, city and district officials.

