The Gateway to the West

It was a spectacular day in St. Louis today with bright sunny skies, but it was nippy. We thought it would be a great idea to visit the Arch and tour the new displays which opened this past July, so none of us had seen them.

Since it was so clear, we also decided it would be an ideal time to go back up to the top to see the views. We were not alone in that idea, and by the time we got down there the first available time to get a tram was over 3 hours later. We decided we could do that another day. We did tour the exhibits

and learned quite a bit, even though we thought we knew Missouri history fairly well.

If you have not been to the Arch recently, you really need to go and check it out.

We also ate lunch there and had two traditional St. Louis dishes--toasted ravioli

and a soft pretzel.

Pretzels are big in St. Louis and both dishes hit the spot.



We then went and walked around outside the arch.

The river is high and predicted to get higher.



A lot of folks are worried about spring flooding.

We then spent the rest of the day at my cousins house, visiting, playing games, laughing and eating dinner. A fun time was had by all, and we made a whole slew of new memories.

