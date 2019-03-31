Happy birthday to my hero, my husband

As soon as I saw that my column would fall on today’s date, March 31, I knew what I was going to write about.

It’s my husband’s 59th birthday.

I had plenty of time to think about it, hone the perfect tribute. So of course, I waited till the last minute. Deadline pressure is my life.

When I met David, we were both young reporters sitting at desks almost touching. He was not my type, or so I thought. Boy, was I wrong.

It’s been well-documented in this column that he spoils me beyond belief, from packing my breakfast, lunch and snacks every morning and putting them in my car, to lying on my side of the bed in the winter to warm my sheets. I should be embarrassed to admit it.

He does all the cooking, and he’s really good at it. I haven’t mopped a floor in 31 years of our marriage because he does it.

It’s not just what he does that makes him a great guy, though. It’s who he is.

He’s hilarious, which is really what hooked me. Just last week, he was filling out a form, and on the emergency contact, he put my name. It asked for our relationship, and he wrote, “My reason for living.”

He’s smart. I’m always amazed by what he knows, and playing Trivial Pursuit against him is an exercise in futility. He is well into getting his doctorate.

He’s a great father. When we had our first son, he got up in the middle of the night without complaining. He would get annoyed, even back then, when his male friends talked about “baby-sitting.” He would say, “It’s not baby-sitting when it’s your own child.”

He was the one who spent hours with our sons if they needed help with their homework because he has the patience of Job, and I have none. He coached sports and spent time throwing a ball and going to Scouts, Space Camp or wherever they needed him.

It’s been fun seeing him turn into Pop, a doting grandfather, for our granddaughter, Kennedy. He doesn’t mind dancing, singing or acting silly to entertain her. He tells her and shows her how much he loves her.

He is a good human being, which the world needs. Whether it’s picking up trash on our walks or hanging the clothes back on racks in stores when he sees they’ve fallen, or serving on community boards, he wants to do the right thing. He never wants credit.

David’s personality — calm, quieter and logical — is a perfect balance to my sometimes emotional, loud, irrational one. Oh, the ledges he has talked me off, figuratively speaking.

He is always the voice of reason in a room.

After more than 25 years as a reporter and editor, where he made fair decisions and was widely respected, he started teaching.

I have been so proud of what he’s contributed to members of the younger generation who need a mentor. When he brings home his student evaluations, he never brags, but I read them, and I’m overwhelmed. He gets thank-you notes from students when they graduate.

For example — and he will kill me for sharing this — one student wrote, in part, “Thanks for being such a strong influence in how I’ve turned out as a journalist and an overall worker. … If you hadn’t leaned on me to progress … my journalistic confidence would have remained lacking. Don’t tell the other professors, but you’re like the hero of the department. You have embedded knowledge in my brain that I can never forget, whether I like it or not. Hopefully, I’ll venture out and utilize your teachings as a journalist.”

The world is a better place because David Keith was born.

Happy birthday to my hero!

