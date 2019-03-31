Houston angles for Sampson to stay put

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek is staying mum on his search for a new basketball coach, but Tilman Fertitta is speaking loud and clear about the Razorbacks' pursuit of Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson.

Fertitta, chairman of the Houston board of regents and a billionaire booster for the athletic department, has held multiple interviews this week in Kansas City, Mo. -- where the Cougars lost to Kentucky 62-58 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game on Friday night -- about his desire to keep Sampson from leaving for Arkansas.

Yurachek was Houston's athletic director for three years and worked with Sampson, who just completed his fifth season as the Cougars' coach.

"I know Hunter Yurachek would like to hire him," Fertitta told Houston television station KRIV. "This is just typical [stuff] that you go through in college athletics."

Yurachek fired Mike Anderson -- the Razorbacks' coach for eight seasons -- on Tuesday, leading to immediate speculation Sampson would be the leading candidate at Arkansas.

"It is what it is and we'll deal with it, and I hope Kelvin stays with us for many years," Fertitta said. "But I cannot make him stay, the chancellor can't make him stay, his players can't make him stay. Kelvin's going to do what he wants to do.

"I'm sure Kelvin's thinking about it, looking at his options, and I sure hope he doesn't want to go to Arkansas. There's nothing better than the city of Houston. Fayetteville is a great place, but it's not Houston, Texas."

Fertitta confirmed Houston has offered Sampson, 63, a six-year contract extension that would pay him $3 million annually. His current contract pays him $1.6 million and has two years left.

Sampson has led Houston to a 116-52 record, including 60-12 the past two seasons. The Cougars were 33-4 this season, setting a school record for victories, and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984.

"We've given Kelvin the facilities -- the practice facility, the new, great basketball arena -- and we're all happy with Kelvin," Fertitta told KRIV. "But if Kelvin doesn't want to be here, there's nothing we can do about it."

Sampson told USA Today after the Kentucky loss, "It's going to get resolved quick," when asked whether he would be Houston's coach next season.

Fertitta indicated Houston is ready to match whatever financial offer Arkansas makes to Sampson.

"We're sure not going to let him leave because of money," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle last week.

Junior guard Armoni Brooks, who led Houston with 20 points against Kentucky, told reporters after the game he's confident Sampson will be back to coach the Cougars next season.

"There's no doubt in my mind," Brooks said. "He's not going to go anywhere. I know he'll be a Houston Cougar for as long as possible.

"I don't think he's going anywhere. I think he loves us too much."

Cougars sophomore forward Fabian White told reporters that Sampson addressed the team regarding the speculation he could take the Arkansas job.

"He set the record straight, he's not going anywhere," White said. "He loves us, he loves the University of Houston. I'm pretty sure he wants to retire [at Houston]. I feel like he's not going to go."

Yurachek was in Fayetteville on Saturday and attended the Arkansas-Ole Miss baseball game.

