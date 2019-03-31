• Korey Nolan, 32, of Hampton Falls, N.H., won second place in the Creators and Innovators Upcycle Contest after fashioning a surfboard out of 700 used Dunkin' Donuts coffee cups, more than 30 plastic straws and other materials.

• Joshua Litze, 19, who was supposed to be taking care of more than 30 cows at his family's Norrie, Wis., farm while his father was out of town, was charged with intentionally starving the cows after an officer said he found the animals with bones protruding from their sides and at least four carcasses.

• Odis Aubrey King, 74, of Edmond, Okla., faces up to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $755,000 from his employer by forging the company owner's signature onto more than 200 company checks that King wrote to himself and admitted filing false tax returns by failing to report the money as income.

• Patrick Leahy, 79, a U.S. senator from Vermont who says references to his childhood hero, Batman, helped him win a ban on the export of land mines, is helping commemorate the 80th birthday of the caped crusader by writing a foreword in DC Comics' anniversary book about the masked character.

• David Hingst, 56, said he will appeal to Australia's High Court after a lower appeals court dismissed his case in which he accused his former employer of bullying him by repeatedly breaking wind toward him, with the judges saying that flatulence does not necessarily constitute bullying.

• Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, 61, a drug lord who faces life in prison after being convicted of multiple charges, including murder conspiracy and drug trafficking, plans to create a clothing line with his wife, 29-year-old Emma Coronel Aispuro.

• Sonya Nale, 48, of Pikeville, Tenn., has been indicted on two counts of bribery of a public servant after authorities said she offered to pay a deputy to drop charges against another person, then offered to pay a judge to drop the charges.

• Darryl Bynes, 32, of Atlanta is charged with murder in the shooting of Omarian Banks, 19, who accidentally knocked on Bynes' apartment door believing it was to the apartment he recently moved into with his girlfriend.

• James Hanlon, 53, was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor Gary Dolce, 63, after police in Colorado Springs, Colo., said Dolce's cellphone had recorded video of the killing.

A Section on 03/31/2019