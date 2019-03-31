Inflatable PFD completes angler's fishing kit

I really like my new life jacket.

A rack in my garage contains about 20 personal flotation devices of all descriptions. I have half a dozen of those hideous orange foam things you can get at any discount store for about $5. I bought them over the years when, en route to a fishing destination, I realized I forgot to stow life vests in the boat.

I have several fancy vests with Johnson and Evinrude logos that were state of the art when I got them at various bass tournaments in the early 1990s. They look like bulletproof vests, and are just as unwieldy. Wearing one of these in the summer is like wrapping yourself in a portable oven.

I have others with mesh pockets and shoulder straps that attract every treble hook within 25 yards.

I hate them all, and I don't use them because they are uncomfortable and because they interfere with fishing. They are always within reach in my boat. In a canoe, I use them as cushions. However, an item that is in reach is out of reach if I go overboard.

Falling into the water without a personal flotation device courts disaster and maybe death, especially in cold water.

Ray Tucker, host of Ray Tucker's Arkansas Outdoors on KABZ-FM, 103.7, fishes with me frequently, and he always wears a life vest. He has a model that inflates automatically by way of a carbon dioxide canister if the wearer hits the water.

He left it in my truck after a fishing trip last summer. I wore it on a subsequent trip and was astonished at how light and comfortable it is. It's a flat, unobtrusive garment that drapes over the shoulders and snaps around the waist. It doesn't impede movement, it's cool, and it feels natural. I wore it on every trip thereafter.

Knowing Tucker will reclaim his PFD on our next outing, I resolved to get one for myself. One of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's fine advertisers recently had a special buy on inflatable PFDs, so I dashed to get one.

It fit perfectly after a few adjustments, and I wear it as long as I am on the water, including in a canoe or kayak.

I spurned life vests all these years knowing that it was a calculated risk. There's always a chance of going overboard, especially in a tippy boat, and I believe the odds increase with time.

It's an elevated risk when you're in a paddle craft. Even the most skillful canoeist will tump at some point, sometimes in the most benign circumstances.

At that point you are at the mercy of factors that are beyond your control. You can be dazed or knocked unconscious if your head strikes a rock, log or gunnel. You can go over in cold or fast water.

A light, comfortable PFD can also mitigate potential mishaps when wade fishing. On several occasions on the White River and Little Red River I was caught unaware by rising water from hydropower generation and almost didn't make it back to shore.

Water is unforgiving, and if you're not wearing a PFD, it can kill you.

Premium inflatable life jackets are expensive, and expense is one reason why I resisted buying one for so long, especially when I didn't expect to wear it, anyway.

How much is your life worth? How much is it worth to your spouse and children? Is it worth $200-$350 for a premium Mustang PFD? If that's too expensive, watch for sales in fliers that are often tucked in the newspaper. You can, like I did, score a high-quality Cabela's inflatable for about $100.

Do some research to find out what kind best suits your use. There are different classifications for powerboats and sailboats, for example.

After purchasing your inflatable PFD, read the instruction manual and familiarize yourself with its operation. You will probably have to "arm" the device with a supplied but hidden CO2 canister. Get replacement cartridges and store them in a safe place because you'll have to rearm the device after each inflation.

The inflatable PFD negates all my excuses for not wearing a flotation device in the past. If ever I need it, it will prove to be some of the best money I've spent.

