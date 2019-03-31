Lost flier's clothes tug at the heart

ANOTHER HOMECOMING: More than 63 years after he died, the remains of Bateman Roscoe Burns were laid to rest on April 23, 2016, at Sunset Memorial Park, not far from where he grew up in Marvell.

But his story is not over.

On Nov. 22, 1952, the 22-year-old Air Force airman was aboard a Globemaster C-124 airplane bound for Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, when the plane smashed into Mount Gannett, a remote, 9,629-foot-tall peak in eastern Alaska, killing all aboard.

It wasn't until 2012 that searchers started recovering items from the wreckage, which was buried in a glacier sliding slowly down the mountain. In 2015, Burns' remains were identified through DNA testing and later returned to Arkansas.

His sister, Christine Manning, was 10 years old when he died.

"That changed our whole life," she said in a 2016 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story about the crash and the return of her brother's remains.

But the glacier has more to reveal.

Earlier this month, Ruben Garza, a civilian mortuary specialist at the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, visited Manning's Hot Springs home where she lives with her husband, Jack. Garza had some of Burns' clothes and a dog tag that were unearthed during a search at the crash site last summer.

"It was a heart-rendering, emotional thing for me," Manning, 76, says, and mentions her sadness that her sister and other brother, who were closer in age to Burns, passed away before his funeral.

Among the belongings were Burns' Air Force fatigues, with a patch of a little heart sewn into the sleeve.

"It makes me cry to think about it," she says. "They are the work fatigues that he had packed. They've been rolling around for 67 years in a frozen glacier. The overalls were pretty intact, just some fraying and some holes in it."

Specially trained Air Force mountaineers have been combing the site annually, usually for about a month in the summer when the weather isn't so brutal, Garza says.

So far, 40 of the 52 passengers on that doomed flight have been identified, he adds.

After taking photos of the items, Manning sent her beloved brother's things to a nephew in Ohio.

"I'm the last one," she says. "I don't have any children to pass this on to, so I want my nephew to have the clothes and dog tag."

Email sclancy@arkansasonline.com

SundayMonday on 03/31/2019