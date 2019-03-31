Maumelle Players to present Nana’s Naughty Knickers

Nana, right, played by Patti Powell, and her business accomplice, Vera, left, played by Denise Loken, discuss the lingerie business, much to the dismay of Nana’s granddaughter, Bridget, center, played by Hillary Bell. These characters are part of the cast of Nana’s Naughty Knickers, which will be presented by The Maumelle Players on Friday through April 14.

MAUMELLE — The theater has been “dark” for The Maumelle Players for a year but will soon be “lit” again when the actors present their next production, Nana’s Naughty Knickers, by Katherine DiSavino.

“We’re back in the saddle again,” said Victor Werner of Maumelle, president of The Maumelle Players Board of Directors and director of the upcoming production, which will open Friday at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church. Curtain time is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again April 12 and 13, and at 2 p.m. April 14.

“We did not present any productions in 2018 and are very happy to be back with this comedy,” Werner said. “We plan a fall production, but we are not sure yet what that will be.”

Jeff Riggs of Maumelle, vice president of The Maumelle Players Board of Directors, said the comedy revolves around Sylvia Charles, also known as Nana, and the business she has created for her retirement.

“Nana is an 83-year-old lady who is trying to find something to do in her retirement,” Riggs said, smiling.

“She’s selling unmentionable nighties to other senior citizens but is not reporting her income. She’s selling bootleg lingerie,” he said.

“This is a very cute play,” said Riggs, who also has a part in the local production. “There are many laugh-out-loud

moments.”

Other cast members include the following:

• Patti Powell of Maumelle appears as Sylvia, also known as Nana.

“I was a theater major in college and have lots of theater experience, but this is the first time I have acted with The Maumelle Players,” Powell said. “I play Sylvia,

who’s finding herself bored. She loves to sew and has started sewing lingerie for other senior citizens, who have become her dedicated clients. This is a very funny play … way fun for me.”

• Denise Loken of Maumelle plays Vera, Sylvia’s accomplice in the lingerie business.

“My character is in her 80s, wears hearing aids and uses a walker,” said Loken, laughing. “It’s really a cute play. There is a lot of physical comedy, which I like.”

Loken is a longtime supporter of the community theater group.

• Hillary Bell of Benton portrays Sylvia’s granddaughter, Bridget. Bell is making her debut with The Maumelle Players but is active in community theater, especially with the Royal Players in Benton.

“It’s nice to be with this group of actors. … It’s nice to meet new people,” Bell said.

“My character is about to enter law school and is not at all happy to learn about Nana’s business, which is a bit illegal since she doesn’t report her income,” Bell said.

• Jeannie Churchill of North Little Rock appears as Claire, a client of Sylvia’s business. Churchill has appeared in other local productions, making her debut with The Maumelle Players in 2011 in The Odd Couple (Female Version).

• Riggs plays Officer Tom O’Grady, the newest cop on the force, happily assigned to the beat where Sylvia’s

apartment is.

“I’m known as ‘Officer Good-Looking,’” Riggs said with a laugh. “I’m typecast for this one.”

Riggs is a longtime supporter of The Maumelle Players. He became active in the local theater troupe after his appearance in Dearly Departed in 2010.

• Doug Morris of Austin portrays Mr. Schmidt, the landlord of Sylvia’s rent-controlled apartment building.

“My character is very frustrated by Sylvia, who has lived in the apartment for about 60 years and has never had an increase in her rent,” Morris said. “He’s just waiting for something to happen so he can evict her.”

This marks the first time Morris has appeared in a production with The Maumelle Players.

“I’ve been acting for about 10 years in various central locations,” he said. “I last appeared in ‘the Scottish play’ (Macbeth) at The Lantern Theatre in Conway.”

• Grace Silverstein of Maumelle appears as Heather, an employee in Sylvia’s lingerie business. Silverstein is making her theatrical debut with The Maumelle Players.

• Mike Crosson of Maumelle takes on the role of “the voice,” or the man at the front desk of Sylvia’s apartment building.

“I’m just a voice … no longer allowed onstage,” he said, laughing.

Crosson made his debut in the local theater in The Odd Couple (Female Version) in 2011 and has appeared in several productions since then.

“I’m glad The Maumelle Players are back onstage,” Crosson said. “I hope we gain momentum and can continue to be a positive group in the community.”

• Mike Knabe of Little Rock plays the UPS man. Knabe has been with The Maumelle Players since 2005, when he made his debut in Arsenic and Old Lace.

Crew members for Nana’s Naughty Knickers include Tara Chandler of Ward, who is in charge of props, lights and sound, and Melissa Diller of Maumelle, who is the assistant director and the understudy for Silverstein.

The local production of Nana’s Naughty Knickers is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for senior citizens 65 and older, students and children younger than 12. Advance tickets are available at maumelle

players.org; tickets will also be sold at the door. Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church is at 449 Millwood Circle in Maumelle.

Werner said The Maumelle Players began in 2005 and have presented many plays in several locations. In addition to Werner, who is a charter member of the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable community association, other board members include Riggs, vice president; Loken, treasurer; Erica Monday, secretary; and Crosson, B.J. Saunders, who is also a charter member of the association, and Bill Lamb, directors; all are of Maumelle. Ken Saunders, also of Maumelle, serves as adviser to the association.