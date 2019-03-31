Money Minnow!

Rusty Pruitt admires the first largemouth bass of the day Tuesday while fishing at Upper White Oak Lake.

Though only about two hours apart, White Oak Lake and Lake Ouachita were separate universes at the beginning of the week.

On Monday, Lake Ouachita was windy, gray and cold.

A day later, near Prescott, White Oak Lake was stirring with the first kiss of spring. Redbuds and dogwoods were abloom, and its bankside hardwoods were ready to unfurl their budded flags.

Though a persistent northeast wind was chilly, its teeth were not as sharp as those that gnawed through the cuts and canyons at Lake Ouachita the day before. Still, the water was high and brown, which did not presage good fishing as Rusty Pruitt and I prepared my War Eagle for launching at White Oak Lake State Park.

Three women fishing from the bank said they had no luck, reminding Pruitt and me of our last visit here almost one year ago. Conditions were similar on a day that saw us catch only a couple of tiny largemouth bass.

Though it supports a healthy bass population, White Oak Lake is best known for its abundance of big crappie. They were our primary objectives, and we came prepared with an array of crappie rods and light jigs.

Of course, I always overlook a seemingly insignificant piece of equipment that derails the entire mission. Among three boxes of crappie jigs and bobbers was not a single bobber stopper. Without a bobber stopper you cannot regulate your bait's depth, which limits you to tightlining or counting down over brushpiles and other known crappie cover.

I further kneecapped our crappie fishing prospects by failing to charge the battery for my electronic graph. That rendered us unable to find crappie cover on an unfamiliar lake.

For such an unfortunate convergence of omissions, we were at least foresightful enough to also pack a generous supply of bass fishing gear.

Everything we saw looked bassy, and with the water temperature near 60 degrees, we expected to find bass spawning along the bank.

We did not, nor did we find productive spawning cover. The lake's expansive flats are very shallow, but they are also very muddy. Bass require hard surfaces for spawning, and we did not know where to find them.

We passed a party barge carrying six crappie fishermen. A man on the front operated a big trolling motor that enabled them to slowly troll live minnows over the flats.

"I guess that's how they do it out here," I said. "There are probably brushpiles all over this lake along with all the stumps and other stuff. Just troll over it at different depths and get what you can get."

The only hard structure that we could see was the rock riprap along the dam.

"Rocks are always warmer than wood and mud, and the sun is beating right on it," I said. "There ought to be fish there."

If there were, we couldn't catch them.

Two guys in a vehicle with a front plate that said "PASTOR" drove from the campground and stopped.

"You boys catching all MY crappie?" the driver asked.

"Apparently they won't let anybody but YOU catch them," I replied.

"Well, heck," he said, laughing. "I ain't been catching them, either. I was hoping you'd give me some pointers!"

We chatted a bit. As he departed, he recommended we fish the upper part of the lake.

Idling back out to the main lake, we passed the party barge again. One of the anglers threw up his hands as if to ask if we caught a big one. I idled over and asked, "You guys got any fish I can put in the newspaper?"

"We ain't got nothin'!" replied the trolling motor operator with disgust. "Are you boys from around here?"

"We're from Little Rock. I'm here to do a fishing story for the newspaper, and I was hoping you'd give me one."

"This is the dangest place I've ever seen," he grumbled. "We haven't caught a thing!"

With the wind freshening, we decided to take the pastor's advice. Upper White Oak Lake is more sheltered and offered, we thought, a better chance for success.

Studded with cypress trees, Upper White Oak looks like a big pond, but it too is shallow and muddy. Also, a large amount of slimy coontail moss carpets the bottom.

"I believe that crankbaits are about out of the question on White Oak," I said. "Spinnerbaits, too. Anything with an exposed hook is going to get fouled on every cast."

My sole offering was a Yum Money Minnow swimbait on a hook with the weight molded to the shank. The 1/8-ounce weight is a bit too heavy for such shallow water, but it was snag-proof.

Pruitt put down his spinning rod and assembled his fly rod to cast popping bugs. In all the years we've been fishing together, Pruitt has always brought two fly rods and a big box of fly fishing gear, but I only remember three occasions when he actually used it. I chastised him for cluttering up the boat before we launched, but he brought it anyway. I suspected he deployed it simply to mollify me, but it proved to be a logical choice. He could land a popping bug in the most promising spots and let it soak. In this way it's almost like a surface jig, minus the risk of fouling or snagging.

Fishing hard without a bite, we soon relaxed into a familiar pattern of easy banter. We pulled up to one bank to look at an old telephone booth on the bank. The phone was still present, and Pruitt lamented that it probably worked better than his cell phone, which registered "No Service."

Meanwhile, a platoon of squirrels scurried all over a well-manicured lawn.

"Notice anything?" Pruitt asked. "Feel how calm it is? No wind. The squirrels are doing their thing. Songbirds are doing their thing. Everybody's active and happy."

"That tells me the fish ought to start biting," I said.

I threw my swimbait on the backside of a small moss bed. As it swam over to the deep side, a largemouth bass tackled it. It was a solid 16-inch fish colored deep olive and bronze, one of the prettiest bass I have seen.

Pruitt got a few false strikes on his popping bug, but I caught another bass on the Money Minnow. A long lull followed until we spied a fallen tree on the far bank.

"That's what we're looking for," I said. "See how that tree drops down into deep water? That's where we'll find our crappie."

Before switching to crappie gear, I tossed the swimbait among the branches. A keeper largemouth flashed from the deep and inhaled it, and we forgot all about crappie.

I caught one more largemouth near the bridge and lost one more. Pruitt caught one with a small spinnerbait on a spinning rod.

We made one more pass through the cove with no effect, but we were content as the sun set on a surprisingly productive afternoon.

The author caught all of his fish with a Yum Money Minnow on Tuesday at White Oak Lake.

An old telephone booth adds some charm to a lakefront cabin at Upper White Oak Lake State Park.

Redbuds in bloom announced the waking of spring Tuesday at White Oak Lake near Prescott.

