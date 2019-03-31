Music show set for today helps fund scholarship

The Robert L. Brack Music Scholarship board of directors hosts its annual music scholarship fundraising concert at 3:30 p.m. today in Little Rock.

The concert is at Pulaski Heights United Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive.

The Music Scholarship recipient for 2019 is Emily Davault, a senior at Little Rock's Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School. She plans to major in Music Education at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

The concert participants, in addition to Emily Davault, are soloists Rev. Danita Waller-Paige, Rev. Bennie Jackson Jr. and Raven Alexander Washington. All are alumni of Little Rock Central High School and former choral music students of Robert Brack.

Special highlight features of the concert are performances by the Little Rock Central High Concert Choir, conducted by Scott Whitfield; Parkview High School Lab Singers, conducted by Carolyn Foreman and Mary Shollmier; and the Little Rock Central High School Alumni Choir, conducted by Robert Brack.

Admission to the concert is free. Tax-exempt scholarship contributions will help fund the scholarship and may be sent and made payable to: Robert L. Brack Music Scholarship Fund, 14217 Longtree Drive, Little Rock, Ark. 72212.

Additional information is available at (501) 225-4282.

Metro on 03/31/2019