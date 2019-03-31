Musical to open Thursday at Royal Theatre

— The Royal Players will present the musical A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Royal Theatre in downtown Benton. Curtain time is at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and again April 11-13 and at 2 p.m. April 7 and 14.

Bob Bidewell of Little Rock directs the local production, which, he said, is “often called Broadway’s greatest farce.

“The show is based on old Greek theatrical comedic practices of mistaken identity, social ladder-climbing, a lover out of reach, and lots of chases and door slams,” Bidewell said.

The musical is based on a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Bidewell said this musical was Sondheim’s first time “to write the lyrics and music for a musical, having scored big in the lyric department with West Side Story and Gypsy.

“This musical by Stephen Sondheim is a joyous, musical romp through Rome filled with desperate lovers, scheming neighbors and secrets behind every toga,” Bidewell said. He said audiences might be familiar with the songs “Comedy Tonight” and “Everybody Ought to Have a Maid.”

The local production is sponsored by W.W. and Anne Jones Charitable Trust. The assistant director is Savanah Price of Bryant, and the choreographer is Travis Clark of Little Rock. Susan Dill of Benton is the play’s producer.

“There is not one serious line in the whole musical. It’s just fun,” Bidewell said.

“This cast and crew and I have laughed so hard during rehearsals,” he said. “They have been good sports, they have tried new things, and they have been so much fun to work with. For their endeavors, I am humbled.”

Cast members include the following:

• Shelton Harden of Little Rock plays Senex, an old man and father to Hero and husband to Domina.

• Roben Sullivant of Hensley appears as Domina, wife to Senex and a shrewish woman described as controlling, demanding and manipulative.

• Matthew Burns of Benton portrays Hysterium, the chief slave in the house of Senex.

• Noah Lee of Haskell plays Hero, the young son of Senex and Domina who falls in love with Philia.

• David Weatherly of Little Rock appears as Pseudolus, a Roman slave owned by Hero who seeks to win his freedom.

• Ron Biancardi of Benton portrays Marcus Lycus, owner of the house of courtesans.

• Skyla Conger of Haskell plays Philia, a young girl in the house of Lycus.

• Mason Newberry of Benton portrays Erronius, an old man searching for his children.

• Tim Huddleston of Bryant plays Miles Gloriosus, a captain in the Roman army.

Appearing as courtesans are Angeline Duvall as Tintinabula, Elizabeth Ray as Panacea and Rebecca Russenberger as Gymnasia, all of Benton; Katrina Lilly of Bauxite as Vibrata; and Hannah Blacklaw of Benton and Gabrielle Neafsey of Conway as The Gyminae.

Appearing as Proteans, citizens and trumpeters are Gio Hiblong, Christian Fox, Debbie Wright and Michael Bartholmey, all of Benton; Gabe Yates and Hayden Griffis, both of Bauxite; Harper Keith of Bryant; Cheryl Vanwinkle of the Silver Springs community; and Melody Small and John Isaac Small, both of Little Rock.

Tickets for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum are $15 for adults; $12 for senior citizens, members of the military and college students with IDs; and $6 for students through high school age.

Reservations may be made by calling (501) 315-5483 or visiting theroyalplayers.

ticketleap.com. The Royal Theatre is at 111 S. Market St. in Benton. This production is licensed by Music Theater International.

“We have begun to have 12 productions yearly, six by the Royal Players and six by the Young Players,” said Dill, who is also a past president of the Royal Players Inc. Board of Directors.

“The Young Players group has grown so that they have divided into three different age levels. These are somewhat flexible to go with the requirements of each show,” she said.

“Our May offering is by the Young Players — Sleeping Beauty Kids, for kindergarten through sixth-grade actors. It will be directed by Tanner Oglesby, who started out as a Young Player and is now a choir director for the Bryant School District. The production is sponsored by Advanced Alarm Technologies and will be presented May 3-5,” Dill said.

“June 6-16 brings a ‘back by demand’ classic, Steel Magnolias, directed by Mark Troillett,” she said. “Based on the true story of author Robert Harling’s sister, the play is a tragic comedy. Many Southern women feel as if they are personally acquainted with Truvy, Annelle, Clairee, Shelby, M’Lynn and Ouiser. There are critics who prefer the stage version to the famous movie because the men are seen only through the perceptive eyes of the women. The Royal production is sponsored by Everett Buick GMC, with permission from Dramatists Play Service.

“Our summer productions are the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (JR.), July 11-14, directed by Jo Murry,

and Disaster!, Aug. 15-25,

directed by Justin A. Pike. SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick created Disaster!, a satire with earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and unforgettable songs of the ’70s.”

For more information on productions at the Royal Theatre, contact Dill at sdill@arkansas.net or theroyalplayers@gmail.com.