N.Y. weighs ban on plastic bags

New York’s budget proposal includes a provision that would bar grocery stores and other retailers from offering single-use plastic bags for most purchases.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New tolls to drive into parts of Manhattan and a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags are two of the biggest proposals poised for approval as New York state lawmakers work to pass a new state budget before a Monday deadline.

Other measures expected to be included in the $175 billion spending plan include a tax on luxury second homes in Manhattan, increased funding for schools and the repeal of a state law making it illegal to compensate a woman for carrying the child of another person.

"We're at the finish line. We are working hard to get an on-time budget with New York's priorities," said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, released a statement Saturday evening saying the final remaining issue under debate was the public financing of campaigns. The governor has insisted that some type of public financing program be included in the budget as a way to reduce the role of money in politics. But he said lawmakers have yet to agree.

"New Yorkers are watching and will now know whether their elected officials are truly progressive or great pretenders," he said in the statement.

Lawmakers held private meetings Saturday to review the final details of the budget before they planned to vote on it today, hours before the start of the new state fiscal year.

While Cuomo had wanted a recreational-marijuana legalization provision included, disputes over the details of regulations kept it out of the budget. Lawmakers now say they'll likely take up the measure after the budget and before they adjourn for the year in June.

"That is going to take more time to work out," Cuomo told reporters Friday night at a Capitol press conference.

Cuomo and the leaders of the Democrat-controlled Assembly and Senate say the budget will include a plan for new tolls on motorists driving into Manhattan south of 61st Street. The toll is intended to reduce gridlock by encouraging transit use. Revenue will support improvements to New York City's aging subway system.

Actual toll amounts have not been set, but earlier estimates suggest it could be nearly $12 for personal vehicles. Lawmakers say they want to include discounts for commuters who already pay bridge or tunnel tolls to reach Manhattan.

By this time next year, grocery stores and other retailers will have stopped providing single-use plastic bags for most purchases. Exemptions for the ban set to take effect March 1, 2020, include bags for uncooked meat, fish or poultry; sliced or prepared foods; delivered newspapers; prescription drugs; trash bags; food-storage bags; garment bags; and bags for restaurant carryout orders.

Counties will be able to opt for a 5-cent charge for paper bags, with 3 cents going to the state's Environmental Protection Fund and 2 cents kept by local governments.

A proposal to eliminate cash bail for all criminal defendants is a priority for many Democratic lawmakers, but disagreements persist about whether cash bail should remain an option for defendants accused of violent felonies.

The budget also contains a provision permitting and regulating paid gestational surrogacy. New York is now one of a handful of states that ban the practice, meaning prospective parents must travel to other states to hire or compensate a surrogate for carrying their child.

