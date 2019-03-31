• The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment. The band announced Saturday that Jagger "is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible." No more details about the 75-year-old Jagger's condition were provided. The Stones' No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami. Other stops were to be in Jacksonville, Fla.; Houston; at the New Orleans Jazz Festival; in Pasadena and Santa Clara in California; Seattle; Denver; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Mass.; East Rutherford, N.J.; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada. Jagger says in the statement that he hates letting the fans down but he's "looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can." Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold on to their tickets because they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

• Stevie Nicks, who became the first woman inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Janet Jackson, the latest member of the Jackson clan to enter the hall, called for other women to join them in music immortality on a night they were honored with five all-male British bands. Jackson issued her challenge just before leaving the stage of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in New York City. "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," she said, "in 2020, induct more women." Jackson followed her brothers Michael and the Jackson 5 as inductees. She said she wanted to go to college and become a lawyer growing up, but her late father Joe had other ideas for her. "I was determined to stand on my own two feet," she said. "But never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps." Nicks was the night's first induction. She is already a member of the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but only the first woman to join 22 men -- including all four Beatles members -- to have been honored twice by the rock hall for the different stages of their career. Nicks encouraged other women to match her feat. "I know there is somebody out there who will be able to do it," she said, promising to talk often of how she built her solo career. "What I am doing is opening up the door for other women."

