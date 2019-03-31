Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., 2020 presidential candidate. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rick Scott, R-Fla. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Mulvaney; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 03/31/2019